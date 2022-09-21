JOBSEEKERS and businesses wanting to recruit can do just that – as a successful event is set to return this autumn.

As part of this year’s Sunderland Business Festival, a large scale recruitment fair is being planned at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday 12 October from 10am-3pm.

And companies from all industries which are looking to find new staff can now book a stand at the event, which is already proving very popular.

Employers, educators and training organisations are all eligible to sign up for the fair, which last year attracted more than 50 companies and 1000 visitors.

The fair is part of a full programme of activities which will be announced in the near future as part of the three-day festival, which is organised by Sunderland Business Partnership.

Ellen Thinnesen, chief executive of Education Partnership North East which includes Sunderland College and chair of the North East Local Enterprise Partnership Skills Advisory Panel and of Sunderland Business Partnership, hopes the event will be well supported again.

“At a time where we know employers are actively looking for staff, the recruitment fair will provide a great opportunity to showcase what they have to offer to a potential workforce,” she said.

“We already have a very diverse range of companies signed up to take part, from care to hospitality, and retail to the armed forces so we look forward to other organisations joining the day.”

The event is aimed at people of all ages and at all stages of their working lives – from students to people thinking about a change of career, wanting to upskill or those who have been out of the job market for any period of time.

The cost of a stand is £200 plus VAT. For further information or for a booking form, please contact Bernice Saltzer at bernice@sortedpr.com.