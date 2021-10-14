‘Go Electric’ with Kia’s low 4.9 per cent finance deals

Benefit from £2,000 off an e-Niro 4+ (MY21) with a generous Finance Deposit Allowance

Zero per cent continues for Sportage, XCeed, Niro Hybrid, Niro Plug-in Hybrid, Picanto and Stonic

Kia Scrappage Scheme of up to £2,500 off continues for Picanto, Rio and Stonic

Refer a Friend and get a luxury night away for two

Switch to an XCeed and save £500 with the XCeed Loyalty offer

Kia’s latest array of exciting customer offers is here to welcome the final quarter of the year. Choose from one of the award-winning model line-up while saving money and benefiting from the latest safety and technological developments these cars bring as standard.

‘Go Electric’ with Kia

Customers looking to ‘Go Electric’ need look no further than Kia’s multi award-winning range of fully electric cars. This includes the new Soul EV Maxx, e-Niro and the EV6, which are each available with 4.9 per cent APR[1].

In addition, customers can benefit from a generous Finance Deposit Allowance (FDA) of £2,000 when opting for the e-Niro ‘4+’ MY21, and £1,000 for the e-Niro ‘3’ or Soul EV Maxx [2].

Each of these cars offer exceptional range and equipment levels as standard. The 280-mile range Soul EV Maxx is available from £34,995 while the 180-mile range e-Niro ‘2’ starts from £32,895 and the 282-mile e-Niro ‘2 Long-Range’ from £34,995 – with each of these models qualifying for a further £2,500 government Plug-in Car Grant discount. The game-changing Kia EV6 starts from £40,945, complete with 328-mile (WLTP combined cycle) range and 10-80 per cent charge in 18 minutes.

Zero per cent APR

Jump into a brand new Kia Sportage, XCeed, Niro Hybrid, Niro Plug-in Hybrid, Picanto or Stonic with Kia’s popular zero per cent APR offer. This is available to customers taking out a two-year Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal with a deposit of only 20 per cent[3]. Alternatively, Kia’s low 4.9 per cent APR is available with no minimum deposit on a 30- or 36-month PCP or 24-, 30- or 36-month Personal Motor Loan (PML)[1].

Kia Scrappage Scheme

Customers looking for adventure with a fun-loving Picanto, Rio or Stonic can benefit from the continued Kia Scrappage Scheme. This offers up to £2,000 off the price of a Picanto or £2,500 off the price of a Rio or Stonic when choosing a 36-month 4.9 per cent PCP or PML deal on one of these models, and scrapping the old car. This offer provides an ideal and cost effective way to upgrade to a newer and more efficient vehicle, with both the Rio and Stonic benefiting from mild hybrid engine options[4].

Refer a Friend

Friends and family members of existing Kia owners who go on to purchase a new Kia of their own can earn a luxury night away for two people. Both the referrer and referee will be able to choose from 50 hotels around the UK, located in some of the most beautiful parts of the country, each with its own distinct style and character. Existing customers can make referrals and find out more at www.kia.com/uk/owners/news/refer-a-friend/ or within the MyKia app.[5]

XCeed Loyalty

The Kia XCeed Loyalty campaign continues to provide a £500 saving to existing Kia owners making the switch to the stylish and practical crossover[6]. The XCeed is available with a wide choice of efficient powertrains, ranging from petrol turbo and mild hybrid diesel power, to the economical and tax-saving Plug-in Hybrid version.

Every Kia available as part of these offers comes with a seven-year/100,000 mile warranty as standard, bringing enduring appeal to the entire Kia range.