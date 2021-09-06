Renault Clio line-up enhanced with the launch of the Lutecia Limited Edition

New limited edition combines a sophisticated, elegant appearance with an exceptionally high specification

Only 300 to be produced for the UK

Distinctive exterior boasts Diamond Black metallic paint as standard, brass detailing and extra tinted windows

Exclusive features include a heated leather steering wheel, heated seats, Blind Spot Warning and Adaptive Cruise Control with detector

Standard equipment also encompasses 9.3-inch EASY LINK touchscreen with satellite navigation, parking sensors, rear view camera, climate control and MULTI-SENSE

Priced at £20,200 on-the-road and available to order now

The award-winning Renault Clio range is now even more attractive with the addition of the eye-catching Lutecia Limited Edition.

Boasting Diamond Black metallic paint as standard, which is set off by contrasting brass detailing, the Lutecia Limited Edition has a stylish, elegant appearance that perfectly lives up to its naming that is derived from the ancient name for Paris.

The special edition, of which only 300 will be available in the UK, adds even more sophistication via a high level of standard equipment that is designed to enhance connectivity, convenience, comfort, and safety. Its rarity and extensive specification ensure the Lutecia Limited Edition is certain to be a hit with Clio buyers who are looking for a highly desirable version of the iconic supermini.

Sitting above the S Edition in the Clio range, but also with additional features to the flagship R.S. Line version, the Lutecia combines its bold, standout styling with an efficient drivetrain. Customers enjoy the simplicity of the latest Clio variant being available solely with the turbocharged petrol TCe 90 engine, which fuses nimble performance with frugal fuel economy of up to 53.3mpg and CO 2 emissions of 119g/km.

The Lutecia Limited Edition will be priced from £20,200 on-the-road. It is available to order now with first deliveries starting in September.

Standard features exclusive to the Lutecia include a heated leather steering wheel, heated seats, Blind Spot Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Detector, 17-inch Viva Stella alloy wheels with brass detailing, modal fabric upholstery made of Tencel™ fibre with brass piping and a brass-coloured front grille. In addition to the equipment of the S Edition, it adds extra tinted windows, 9.3-inch EASY LINK touchscreen with satellite navigation and shark fin antenna.

The generous equipment of the Lutecia Limited Edition also encompasses climate control, MULTI-SENSE including ambient lighting and selectable driving modes, front parking sensors and rear-view camera, electronic parking brake with autohold, electric windows and 7-inch TFT driver infotainment display.

In addition, it also benefits from the safety features that are found in all Clio variants, such as Hill Start Assist, Active Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Emergency Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) and Renault Automatic Emergency Assist.

The arrival of the Lutecia Limited Edition further strengthens the latest generation Clio range. It reaffirms how the most recent Clio combines features that are usually reserved for larger and more expensive cars, with competitive running costs and advanced technology that works to protect drivers and other road users.

The Clio is also available in Play, Iconic, S Edition and R.S. Line trim levels.

Further details on the Clio range can be viewed at www.renault.co.uk