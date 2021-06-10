Pricing, powertrain and model specifications confirmed for Renault’s newest addition

Renault’s first hybrid SUV model with sleek coupe styling, the All-New Arkana is available to pre-order from 26 May 2021

All-New Arkana range begins with the well-specified Iconic, moving up to the S Edition and R.S. Line

Range-topping Arkana R.S. Line boasts dynamic, muscular design with sporty details inside and out

All three trim levels are available with a choice of advanced E-Tech hybrid or TCe electrified powertrains, fitted exclusively with smooth and refined automatic transmissions for the most efficient and responsive driving experience

Features a five-star Euro NCAP crash safety rating plus an extensive list of safety and driver assistance systems

The All-New Renault Arkana is available from £25,300 OTR and is available to pre-order online now

Renault has confirmed full pricing and specification details for the All-New Arkana, the latest unique SUV model that will be available alongside the Captur and Kadjar in the crossover range, with customers able to pre-order Renault’s first purpose-built hybrid model online from 26 May 2021.

The distinctive All-New Arkana benefits from sleek exterior styling with its dynamic coupé design and eye-catching details. The exterior design is complemented by a contemporary, practical cabin featuring the very latest technology. This includes multiple, seamless connectivity options and crisp displays, with online services and multiple options to personalise the driving experience.

Available in Iconic, S Edition and R.S. Line trim levels, the All-New Arkana features an extensive list of standard equipment including EASY LINK touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, diamond-cut alloy wheels and full LED lighting technology.

The distinctive exterior is complemented by a spacious, comfortable interior trimmed with high quality materials across all models, featuring sophisticated details including multiple ambient lighting choices and premium upholstery options.

Based on the CMF-B modular platform shared with the latest Clio and Captur, the All-New Arkana is available with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) ensuring the safest and most reassuring drive. The choice of powertrains is comprehensive, with an emphasis on superior efficiency balanced with impressive performance across both advanced, electrified options: the E-Tech hybrid and TCe petrol micro-hybrid.

EXTERIOR DESIGN

Renault’s first SUV with coupé-inspired styling, the All-New Arkana features a unique design in the Renault line-up without compromising on practicality and usability. With its athletic, sloping profile, modern design touches and the most up-to-date lighting technology delivering a standout signature, the All-New Arkana provides a distinctive and sleek presence on the road.

At the front of the vehicle, all models feature 100 per cent Renault LED Pure Vision lighting with signature C-shape daytime running lights with automatic activation. Tinted windows, chrome trim on the wing badging, 3D rear LED lighting and 17-inch diamond-cut ‘Bahamas’ alloy wheels all feature on entry-level Iconic models, plus body-colour door handles with chrome and black lower door protection.

On S Edition models, 18-inch ‘Pasadena’ alloy wheels get a diamond-cut finish for a premium look, while extra tinted windows and slate grey satin front and rear skid plates further enhance the attractive SUV design.

The All-New Arkana is also available in dynamic R.S. Line specification. Similar to R.S. Line variants across other Renault models, the Arkana R.S. Line is set apart with unique front bumpers featuring full-width Formula One-inspired aerodynamic front blade and honeycomb grille, dark gun metal front and rear skid plates, R.S. Line wing trim, gloss black door mirrors and window trim, and body-coloured door handles with lower door protection finished in black and gun metal.

The exterior enhancements are perfectly complemented with double chromed tailpipes and 18-inch grey and black diamond-cut R.S. Line ‘Silverstone’ alloy wheels, complete with red highlights that enhance the sportier design, giving the range-topping Arkana an even more purposeful and muscular stance on the road.

A contrasting black roof is available as an option on S Edition and R.S. Line models, while All-New Arkana is offered with an extensive selection of exterior colours that enhance its dynamic proportions and assertive design, including Glacier White, Pearl White, Zanzibar Blue, Flame Red, Metallic Black, and Metallic Grey. R.S. Line models are also available finished in the unique and vibrant Valencia Orange.

INTERIOR DESIGN AND PRACTICALITY

Despite its coupé-like profile, the All-New Arkana’s SUV body style promises an inviting interior environment with no compromise in usability thanks to clever packaging, high-quality materials and the very latest technologies and equipment. Behind the sleek lines and sporty proportions lies a practical interior that, thanks to the SUV ride height, is also easy to access.

The All-New Arkana’s dynamic proportions and sportier aesthetic disguise a cleverly packaged and spacious interior. The rear seats have been oriented to maximise leg and head room for rear occupants, while the 513-litre boot (480 litres on Arkana E-Tech Hybrid) ensures a generous load area with a variable-height boot floor featuring on petrol versions. For maximum interior space, the rear seats fold, leaving a level, flat load area for bulkier items.

On Arkana Iconic, the manually adjustable seats are finished in black fabric, while the steering wheel is finished in synthetic leather. S Edition models feature a unique trim strip on the door panels and dashboard, with seats clad in black fabric and synthetic leather and steering wheel and gearlever finished in leather.

Like the exterior, the interior of the Arkana R.S. Line stands out with a host of unique trim details befitting its sporting character. Special R.S. Line sports seats are upholstered in leather and suede-effect, complemented by red stitching that also extends to the door panels, gear lever and central armrest.

Red detailing is also found on the leather steering wheel with unique R.S. Line marker. Completing the interior enhancements are aluminium pedals, a carbon-effect dashboard panel with full-width red trim, plus black headlining for a more dynamic finish.

Iconic models feature the latest 7.0-inch EASY LINK touchscreen infotainment system, a 9.3-inch portrait-oriented system standard on S Edition and R.S. Line trim levels, neatly integrated into the sweeping dashboard design. This is complemented by a row of soft keys running below the screen and high-quality heating control dials with a knurled finish and integrated digital displays.

MULTI-SENSE driving modes can be controlled via the touchscreen or one of the soft keys, giving drivers the option to customise the interior lighting with eight options available as part of the mode selection. The ambient lighting runs the width of the dashboard and the length of the door cards, bathing the All-New Arkana’s premium interior in soft, distinctive lighting that the driver can personalise depending on their mood or driving mode selected, providing a sophisticated interior signature.

POWERTRAINS

Renault’s first purpose-built hybrid model, and a key model in pushing forward the broadened electrification of Renault’s model range, the All-New Arkana is powered by the advanced E-Tech hybrid powertrain across every trim level.

Inspired by Renault’s experience and expertise in Formula One, E-Tech powertrain technology is protected by 150 patents. In the Arkana, the E-Tech Hybrid 145 powertrain combines a strong, efficient 1.6-litre petrol engine, 1.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and two electric motors, delivering an economical, responsive and refined option with no compromise, making it the engine of choice in the line-up for the majority of customers. The combination of petrol and electric power delivers 145hp, plus 148Nm of torque from the petrol engine and 250Nm from the electric motors.

Emitting as little as 111g/km of CO 2 and returning up to 57.6mpg, the All-New Arkana E-Tech Hybrid prioritises driving on electric power alone from the moment the vehicle starts, which is made possible by an innovative engineering solution meaning the petrol engine isn’t required on start-up.

Featuring an intelligent ‘dog clutch’ as part of the transmission system, it means the All-New Arkana E-Tech hybrid can operate in all-electric mode more of the time, however when operating with electric motors and engine in tandem, it smoothly transitions between gears as an automatic transmission should.

When the driver calls on the system for more power – either by depressing the accelerator pedal more aggressively, via the

MULTI-SENSE menus or through the dedicated button on the dashboard – the petrol engine comes to life with minimal intrusion, delivering enhanced responses in Hybrid mode.

Sport mode uses the full power and torque capabilities of the hybrid powertrain for the keenest responses, while a dedicated EV button gives drivers the option to maximise battery power. In this mode – named Pure – the All-New Arkana E-Tech hybrid’s advanced powertrain is capable of driving for up to 80 per cent of urban journeys solely with electric power. This battery-powered support also provides enhanced responses and refinement across all MULTI-SENSE modes, meaning the driver benefits from the advanced features of the E-Tech hybrid in all driving situations.

The electric power is supplied by a small traction battery which recharges itself with energy that’s recuperated under deceleration and braking, the force of which can be intensified by engaging a dedicated B-Mode function that applies increased regenerative braking for even greater energy recuperation. This captured energy is fed back to and stored in the battery which is located beneath the Arkana’s rear seats.

Also available on all Arkana models is a TCe 140 petrol engine that utilises clever micro-hybrid technology. Offering 140hp and 260Nm of torque, this 1.3-litre engine propels the All-New Arkana from 0-62mph in 9.8 seconds, while also offering up to 48.7mpg and CO 2 emissions of 131g/km.

The micro-hybrid technology works with a 12-volt starter generator that ensures faster and more refined operation of the Stop & Start function when coming to a standstill, while also reducing emissions at the same time. The TCe 140 engine is available exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch EDC transmission delivering smooth and refined gearchanges.

SAFETY AND TECHNOLOGY

Technology is at the heart of the All-New Arkana’s extensive specification list, with all models boasting a generous amount of standard equipment with the most advanced systems.

All Arkana models – starting with the Iconic – boast a five-star Euro NCAP crash safety rating and feature an extensive list of safety equipment. This includes the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for the safest, most reassuring driving experience. All models come with Active Emergency Braking System with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist with active steering, safety distance warning, tyre pressure monitoring, cruise control with speed limiter and Renault Emergency Call with SOS button that automatically engages in the event of an accident.

A full suite of airbags is also standard fitment, along with Isofix child seat anchors on the outer rear seats and front passenger seat. In addition, S Edition models have Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert for added reassurance and assistance.

R.S. Line models also get Easy Park Assist, capable of automatically performing parking manoeuvres in parallel, oblique or bay parking spaces.

In terms of technology inside the car, the latest EASY LINK infotainment systems are available across the All-New Arkana range, controlling the core functions via a slick and responsive touchscreen with crisp display and the latest graphics. The system provides a choice of driver profiles and online services, with software updates for the system available over the air, minimising disruption to the customer who always benefits from the most up-to-date system.

Iconic models feature a 7.0-inch display with DAB radio and Bluetooth functionality, while S Edition and R.S. Line models feature a 9.3-inch portrait screen featuring navigation with live traffic services and weather information, Google address search and 4G connectivity and automatic update services for three years. Drivers can opt to use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which are both standard on all Arkana models. Drivers can customise the display by moving specific widgets around the home screen, ensuring the most used or favourite functions are quickly accessible on the main display.

From launch, Arkana S Edition and R.S. Line models also feature a crisp 7.0-inch TFT Driver Information Display ahead of the driver, enabling customisation of the instrument cluster and an even more advanced feel.

UK SPECIFICATIONS AND PRICING

All-New Arkana Iconic comes with the following as standard:

17-inch ‘Bahamas’ diamond-cut alloy wheels

Full LED headlights with C-shape daytime running lights

Rear-view camera

Automatic air conditioning

Front and rear parking sensors

Cruise control with speed limiter

7.0-inch EASY LINK touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth and DAB radio

4.2-inch TFT colour Driver Information Display

Hill start assist

Electronic parking brake

Active Emergency Braking System

Traffic Sign Recognition

Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist

Automatic lights and wipers

Front and rear electric windows

Electrically adjustable and folding heated door mirrors

Tinted rear windows

Dark grey front and rear skid plates

Black lower door protection with chrome inserts

Black and grey cloth upholstery

All-New Arkana S Edition builds on the Iconic’s extensive specification with the following additions:

18-inch ‘Pasadena’ diamond-cut alloy wheels

Automatic high and low beam

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function

9.3-inch EASY LINK touchscreen display with navigation, Google search and traffic information

7.0-inch TFT colour Driver Information Display

MULTI-SENSE – three driving modes and eight ambient lighting colours

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Front height adjustable passenger seat

Leather steering wheel

Adaptive Cruise Control

Traffic Sign Recognition with overspeed prevention

Blind Spot Warning

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Chrome exterior trim enhancements

Grey front and rear skid plates

Extra tinted rear windows

Black cloth and synthetic leather upholstery

All-New Arkana R.S. Line takes on a more sporting edge with the following changes over S Edition:

R.S. Line-specific front bumper with Formula One-style front blade and honeycomb grille

R.S. Line badges on front wings and tailgate

Double chromed tailpipe elements

Gloss black door mirrors and lower window trim

Gun metal front and rear skid plates

Black lower door protection with gun metal insert

R.S. Line leather and suede-effect sport seats with red stitching

Red stitching to the seat belts, gear lever and perforated leather steering wheel

Carbon-effect dashboard and door panels with red trim detail

Black interior roof lining

Heated front seats and steering wheel

Electrically adjustable front seats

Aluminium pedals

Frameless rear-view mirror

Easy Park Assist hands-free parking system

FULL UK PRICING

MODEL BIK (2021/2022) BASIC PRICE VAT 20% TOTAL RETAIL PRICE VED YEAR 1 DELIVERY CHARGE REGISTRATION FEE OTR PRICE Iconic TCe 140 EDC 29% £20,317 £4,063 £24,380 £220 £645 £55 £25,300 Iconic E-Tech hybrid 145 Auto 25% £21,192 £4,238 £25,430 £170 £645 £55 £26,300 S Edition TCe 140 EDC 29% £22,233 £4,447 £26,680 £220 £645 £55 £27,600 S Edition E-Tech hybrid 145 Auto 25% £23,108 £4,622 £27,730 £170 £645 £55 £28,600 R.S. Line TCe 140 EDC 29% £24,150 £4,830 £28,980 £220 £645 £55 £29,900 R.S. Line E-Tech hybrid 145 Auto 25% £25,025 £5,005 £30,030 £170 £645 £55 £30,900

KEY OPTIONS

OPTION FEATURES AVAILABILITY PRICE Renault Easy Drive Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and lane centering R.S. Line £350 Leather Pack Black leather seats, front electric and heated seats, heated steering wheel S Edition £1,000 Black roof Black roof and glossy black door mirrors S Edition and R.S. Line £300 Opening sunroof – S Edition and R.S. Line £1,000 Parking Pack Hands-free parking and flank protection S Edition £350 Winter Pack Heated steering wheel and heated front seats S Edition £250

TECHNICAL INFORMATION