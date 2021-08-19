Renault PRO+ provides more electric powertrain body options to the Master E-Tech range with Dropside, Luton Box Van, and Tipper conversions complementing the established E-Tech Luton Low Loader conversion

The availability of the new conversions extends Renault’s electric van leadership by becoming the first manufacturer to offer EV conversions of the Dropside, Luton Box Van Tipper and Luton Low Loader

The Master Chassis Cab E-Tech’s payload of up to 1,620kg allows full conversions to Dropside, Luton Box Van, and Tipper, available in a selection of heights and lengths

All-electric range of up to 75 miles comes courtesy of its 33kWh battery, capable of full charge in just six hours using a 7kW wallbox

The Master Chassis Cab E-Tech starts from £52,400 after the Government’s Plug-in Van Grant, excluding VAT, with the new conversion options available as part of the ‘Tailor Made’ range

Renault PRO+ is enhancing the Master E-Tech Chassis Cab range further with the introduction of fully converted Dropside, Luton Box Van and Tipper options complementing the established Luton Low Loader conversion. The expanded line-up means Renault is unique in offering such a diverse range of fully converted electric vans, giving LCV customers the most comprehensive and versatile EV line-up on the market.

The newly introduced 3.5-tonne Master Chassis Cab E-Tech now offers an increased 1,620kg payload from the 3.5-tonne derivative, allowing it to be converted into Dropside, Luton Box Van, and Tipper specifications. These join the existing Master E-Tech electric range, which also includes the Panel Van and Platform Cab introduced in 2020.

New body conversion options go electric

The Chassis Cab’s 1,620kg maximum payload enables the latest suite of conversions – Dropside, Luton Box Van and Tipper – alongside the existing conversions in the Master range, available in a choice of body lengths.

The Master E-Tech 3.5T Dropside is designed for those needing to effortlessly load large and bulky items to and from their vehicle, due to its open load area and 400mm high aluminium side panels.

The Luton Box Van, with its large, enclosed load area boasting 20m3 load space, is well-suited for transporting furniture, bulky supplies and more. Alternatively, the Tipper offers users the benefit and practicality of a Tipper body, which is ideal for carrying and distributing materials to and from construction sites.

The new off-the-shelf electric conversions of the Dropside and Tipper from partners VFS, and TruckCraft Bodies for the new Luton Box Van & Luton Low Loader, ensure Renault PRO+ cements its place as the one-stop-shop for commercial vehicle buyers, with a new, comprehensive, and fully electric range to meet customer’s needs directly through the Renault dealer network alongside the existing diesel options.

Master E-Tech 3.5T powertrain and driving range

The Master E-Tech 3.5T offers a real driving range of up to 75 miles thanks to its lithium-ion 33kWh battery. The 57kW power unit delivers torque of 225Nm for smooth and comfortable performance, with a range of onboard technologies, including regenerative braking and an Eco mode, which help to optimise the range for the easiest and most efficient driving experience.

The Master E-Tech also provides user-friendly charging options, with the ability to charge from 0-100 per cent in just six hours with a 7kW Wallbox – which can be fitted as a home charger – or through one of more than 35,000 public charging points in the UK.

The Business trim level on the Master E-Tech includes automatic headlights and wipers, Hill Start Assist, DAB with Bluetooth and USB, and electric front windows for added comfort.

Warranty

The Master E-Tech 3.5T comes with a 3-year, 100,000-mile warranty as standard. Renault’s confidence in its battery technology is highlighted by the standard 5-year, 62,000-mile battery warranty.