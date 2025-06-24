Renault secures a trio of victories at the Autotrader Drivers’ Choice Awards 2025, including Editor’s Choice for the Renault 5 E-Tech electric

Renault 5 E-Tech electric collects the coveted “Editor’s Choice” award after drawing praise for its unrivalled sense of fun

Renault Scenic E-Tech electric named the “Best Car for Long Distances”, as determined by the real-world opinions of more than 225,000 UK car owners

Sustainability Initiative Award recognises Renault’s leadership of the industry’s decarbonisation

Renault is celebrating a trio of award wins at the Autotrader Drivers’ Choice Awards 2025, after the Renault 5 E-Tech electric claimed the coveted “Editor’s Choice” award, the Scenic E-Tech electric was crowned the UK’s “Best Car for Long Distances”, and the Renault Group was recognised with the “Sustainability Initiative Award”.

Outlining her reasons for Renault’s hat-trick of wins, as well as for selecting the Renault 5 E-Tech electric, which is priced from only £22,995 OTR and offers a range of up 252 miles, Erin Baker, Autotrader’s Editorial Director, said: “Winning just one award category is impressive, and scoring a hat-trick is a huge achievement, but for Renault, it truly is thoroughly deserved.

“The brand has gone from strength to strength in recent years, and its current line-up is really exciting, none more so than the Renault 5 E-Tech electric. As soon as it was announced, everyone that remembered the original hoped it would be just as thrilling. And Renault has nailed it. It’s impossible to drive the Renault 5 E-Tech electric without a huge smile on your face, so for me, there really was only one winner of the Editor’s Choice Award this year.

There was also success for the Renault Scenic E-Tech electric, which starts from £37,195 OTR. Last year, it collected the prestigious Erin Baker Award, drawing praise for its impressive driving range of up to 381 miles, as well as its family-friendly interior and useful technology. This year, Scenic E-Tech electric was voted the UK’s “Best Car for Long Distances”, and by the people that matter most – car owners.

Over 225,000 owners completed an online survey as they shared their opinions on the cars they have bought and lived with. Their thoughts on a broad range of factors were then collated to determine the winners of 20 of this year’s 25 award categories.

Completing the hat-trick, there was recognition of Renault’s focus on sustainability, epitomised by the Emblème concept that incorporates eco-design principles, recycled and recyclable materials, and innovative technologies to achieve unprecedented levels of decarbonisation while maintaining comfort, style, and versatility.

Baker explained: “Renault is equally deserving of the Sustainability Initiative this year; it has clearly signalled its sustainability intentions with the Emblème, a unique concept that will emit just 5 tonnes of CO 2 in its lifetime. Our independent judges from The Carbon Literacy Project said that it represented a clear understanding of what’s required from the industry to achieve the necessary decarbonisation: ‘It sets a precedent for the industry and a clear pathway for the future.’ Bravo Renault.”

Adam Wood, Managing Director, Renault UK, said: “Renault is leading the way in developing emotive, innovative electric vehicles, and these awards show that we are delivering on that promise. Scenic and R5 have brought something new and refreshing to the electric vehicle market with head and heart appeal, and Emblème rises the bar further when it comes to sustainable motoring.”