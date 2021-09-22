PEUGEOT has opened reservations for the new 308 SW, an even more practical and versatile variant of the new 308. Featuring a bold new design and class-leading safety features, the new 308 SW is available for the first time with efficient plug-in hybrid technology alongside advanced petrol and diesel engines. With reservations now open, the new 308 SW will arrive in showrooms in early 2022.

The new 308 SW adds a new dimension of practicality and style to the compact estate segment. For the first time ever, the new 308 SW is available with plug-in hybrid technology alongside efficient petrol and diesel engines, allowing buyers to choose the powertrain that best suits their needs.

From launch, customers have a choice between two plug-in hybrid powertrains – a HYBRID 180 e-EAT8 or the more powerful, HYBRID 225 e-EAT8, with both vehicles powered by a 12.4kWh electric battery and a 1.6-litre petrol engine. Both models are capable of up to 39 miles in electric mode under WLTP testing. With CO 2 emissions from 25g/km, the 308 SW HYBRID models are also eligible for a Benefit-in-Kind rate of just 11%, making them ideal for fleet and business users.

Both plug-in hybrid variants come standard with a 3.7kW on-board charger, with buyers able to add a faster 7.4kW as an option. A full charge with the standard 3.7kW cable takes 3 hours and 55 minutes, decreasing to 1 hour and 55 minutes when using the faster 7.4kW charger.

From launch, the new 308 SW will also be available with PEUGEOT’s advanced petrol and diesel engines. Buyers have a choice between a 1.2-litre PureTech 130 petrol engine and a 1.5-litre BlueHDi diesel engine. All models come standard with PEUGEOT’s smooth shifting eight-speed EAT8 automatic transmission with Stop & Start technology.

Julie David, Managing Director, PEUGEOT UK, said: “The new 308 SW is the latest PEUGEOT model to give buyers the ability to choose the powertrain that best suits them. By 2025, our entire model line-up will feature an electrified variant. With a practical and bold design, as well a class-leading levels of technology, the new 308 SW offers buyers a unique and standout proposition in the compact estate segment.”

Sharp and practical design

The new 308 SW adds a new level of style and practicality to the competitive compact estate segment. The sloping roof, similar to the new 308, has been designed to maximise internal space for passengers and load items, while the pronounced skirts and sleek lines give the 308 SW an aggressive stand. The new 308 SW comes standard with Eco LED headlights, with GT and GT Premium models featuring Matrix LED lights for improved visibility and safety.

Compared to the new 308, the new 308 SW comes with a 57mm longer wheelbase and a 212mm longer rear overhang for improved space and boot volume. Load volume capacity is 608-litres, extending to 1,634 with the rear seats folded. A smart electric tailgate with foot sensor and pedestrian detection adds convenience and peace of mind and is standard on GT Premium.

The new 308 SW features as standard a three-part rear seat configuration with a 40/20/40 split, with each rear seat able to fold individually to improve versatility. Objects up to 1.85m can be carried inside the new 308 SW.

Inside, all models feature PEUGEOT’s innovative i-Cockpit® interior with a new multifunction compact steering wheel and a 10-inch HD capacitive colour touchscreen. The interior contains PEUGEOT’s trademark ‘Piano Key’ controls alongside the new customisable i-Toggles® (from Allure trim onwards), allowing for easy access to key functions.

Plug-in hybrid models come with Electric, Hybrid and Sport driving modes, while petrol and diesel drivers can choose between Eco, Normal and Sport modes via the drive mode selector.

The new 308 SW is available with the following safety and driver assistance features as standard:

Programmable cruise control and speed limiter

Lane Keeping Assist

Speed limit & traffic sign recognition and recommendation

Driver attention warning

Intelligent Speed Adaptation

Active Safety Brake with pedestrian and cyclist detection

AVAS: Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (PHEV models only)

Other new technologies include:

360° surround view parking assistance with four cameras (front, rear and both sides)

Semi-automatic lane change – The driver suggests a lane change manoeuver by setting the direction indicators. The system performs a semi-automatic lane change manoeuver if appropriate conditions are met and confirmed by the driver

Anticipated speed recommendation – the system suggests to the driver that they adapt their speed (acceleration or deceleration) according to the speed limit signs

Curve speed adaptation – at speeds of up to 112mph (where legal) the set-up optimises the car’s speed according to the severity of the bend

From launch, the new 308 SW will be available in Active Premium, Allure, Allure Premium, GT and GT Premium trim levels. From Allure trim onwards, buyers can opt for plug-in hybrid variants of the new 308 SW.

Active Premium

Active Premium models come standard with 16-inch ‘Auckland’ alloy wheels, a grained black ‘diffuser effect’ rear trim and a grained black rear cluster connecting strip between the tail lights. At the front, Eco LED automatic lights are standard alongside an automatic windscreen wiper, while the rear features full LED lights with PEUGEOT’s ‘three-claw’ signature.

Inside, customers can enjoy a new multi-function split leather and gloss compact steering wheel, as well as the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® featuring a 10-inch digital instrument panel display with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto. This trim level also features rear parking sensors, electrochrome frameless rear-view mirror, and driver and front passenger comfort seats for an improved ride.

Allure

Moving to Allure sees the new 308 SW upgraded to 17-inch ‘Calgary’ diamond-cut alloys and a front grille with horizontal chrome stamping, while plug-in hybrid models feature bespoke HYBRID badging around the vehicle.

Inside, the driver and passenger seats are covered in ‘Falgo’ Tri-Material with ‘Isabella’ leather effect cloth material and feature Mint stitching, while interior ambient lighting in the door panels add to the atmosphere. From Allure models onwards, all new 308 SW models come with the 40/20/40-split rear seats for improved versatility.

All Allure models come standard with PEUGEOT’s Connected 3D navigation with live traffic updates, the new PEUGEOT i-Connect® voice-operated assistant and the new customisable i-Toggles®. Allure models also come with front and rear parking sensors, and Visio Park 1 with a 180-degree reversing camera, as well as PEUGEOT’s Active Safety Brake technology, which is capable of detecting pedestrians and cyclists by day and at night.

Allure Premium

Allure Premium variants of the new 308 SW add PEUGEOT’s Drive Assist Pack, with rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function and long range Active Blind Spot detection. This trim level also features wireless smartphone charging and wireless connection for Android Auto and Apple Car Play™. Allure Premium models feature 17-inch ‘Halong’ diamond-cut alloy wheels.

GT

GT models introduce 18-inch ‘Kamakura’ diamond-cut two-tone alloy wheels and specific GT badging on petrol and diesel variants. The new PEUGEOT lion emblem is also added on the side wings of the 308 SW, while the radiator grille features a dark chrome chequered design, with body sills also extended to the front and sides for a more aggressive stance. The roof also sees bi-tone roof rails added, ideal for roof boxes, bicycles or other goods.

All GT models feature Full Matrix LED headlights and PEUGEOT’s new full LED 3D ‘claw effect’ rear lights with a sequential welcome signature.

Inside, PEUGEOT has installed its new Clean Cabin Technology inside all GT models, which helps reduce the amount of pollutants entering the cabin from the outside. Also standard on all GT models is PEUGEOT’s 3D i-Cockpit® with a configurable 3D head-up instrument panel and a heated steering wheel. GT variants also come standard with PEUGEOT’s Driver Sport Pack, with personalised colour schemes available on the digital display. Drivers can also adjust the steering wheel and accelerator response to a more sporty setting.

The compact steering wheel is enhanced with full grain leather and Adamite green stitching and GT badging, while the cloth seats are made up of ‘Fraxx knit’ Tri-material Alcantara® and come with an ‘Isabella’ leather effect.

Optional from GT is the Focal Premium HiFi 10HP system with four tweeters, two woofers, and one central speaker with sub-woofer for an even better acoustic experience.

GT Premium

The range-topping GT Premium models add 18-inch ‘Portland’ diamond-cut two-tone black alloy wheels and feature an AGR-certified (for Aktion Gesunder Rücken) driver’s seat for improved support and comfort, which includes a massage function, while the heated driver and front passenger seats provide four-way electric lumbar adjustment.

All GT Premium models come with PEUGEOT’s Drive Assist Pack Plus – including semi-autonomous lane positioning assist technology – as well as Visio Park 3, which adds 360-degree colour HD camera technology and semi-automatic parking assistance. For added practicality, the tailgate has been upgraded with a smart electric tailgate with foot sensors, allowing users to open when passing the foot under the sensor. This is ideal when carrying heavy loads or bulky items.

Pricing

The new 308 SW is now available to configure on the PEUGEOT UK website. Customers can also download the price and specification guide and complete a cash purchase of their new 308 SW, with finance offers available later in the year.