Respected business leader joins UKMHA Board and calls on forklift dealers to unite: Now more than ever, you can’t afford to go it alone

The UK Material Handling Association (UKMHA) welcomes the arrival of Champion Forklifts owner Derek Martin to its board, who has issued an immediate rallying call to independent forklift dealers: “Join our association and save thousands of pounds.”

With over four decades of hands-on experience in the material handling world, Mr Martin is urging independent dealers to join the UKMHA and take advantage of the collective strength and guidance on offer, which he promises will also save hours of time, whilst easing the stress associated with running a small business.

“The benefits of a UKMHA membership are immeasurable,” said Derek, whose career in the material handling sector began in 1972. “It’s your support system, your time-saver, and in many cases, your money-saver too. I’ve joined the board to make sure smaller businesses get the recognition and help they deserve.” “Forklift dealers can’t afford to work in isolation; they have to have access to good, practical advice.

Derek is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of his Champion Forklift business, is perfectly placed to champion the interests of small dealer members and to help the association with its campaign to attract more of them to join.

“Health and safety can be a challenge for business owners of all shapes and sizes.  It’s one area where forklift dealers need help. Via the services that UKMHA provide, especially the dealer member audit, you have the support to navigate through the legal requirements and other matters.

Rob Fisher, CEO, UKMHA said it benefits our board and association no-end to appoint such a respected industry professional who understands the needs of our members:

“Derek is a strong advocate for dealer members and will help us in our drive to represent the forklift dealer community across the UK.”

Derek concludes “Business is about people. You can’t take away rivalries and while we have competitors, we do talk to them; life’s too short not to get on with people.”

For more information on UKMHA, visit www.ukmha.org.uk

