Merityre Southfields Accelerates Into the Future with e-CENTRE Award

A Wandsworth garage has been officially recognised as one of the UK’s most forward-thinking tyre retailers, after achieving Bridgestone’s prestigious e-CENTRE status.

Following a rigorous assessment process, Merityre Southfields was accredited for its commitment to environmental responsibility, staff wellbeing, and the customer experience, earning a place within Bridgestone UK’s growing network of e-CENTRE partners.

The Bridgestone e-CENTRE Excellence Programme reflects Bridgestone UK’s vision for the future of mobility, ensuring that tyre retailers adopt best practices while delivering a premium service to motorists. The programme was developed in collaboration with Ernst & Young, who identified future ESG requirements for tyre retailers. The Merton Road depot earned the sought-after status after successfully completing an extensive assessment based on 80 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria, along with benchmarks for customer experience and operational excellence.

As part of its transformation into an e-CENTRE, Merityre Southfields implemented a wide range of sustainability and employee wellbeing initiatives, setting a strong example for other businesses in the industry to follow. These include:

Upgrading the entire site with energy-efficient LED lighting and motion sensors to minimise unnecessary energy use

Ensuring over 95% of waste tyres are collected and processed by certified recyclers, promoting responsible disposal and a circular economy

Tracking and working to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions, including a transition to electric vehicles, installation of EV charging points, and exploration of solar panel installation

Developing a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) policy to foster a more inclusive working environment

Gresia Cabrera, Bridgestone’s Business Development Manager and project lead for the e-CENTRE programme, praised Merityre for their efforts: “Merityre are one of the most progressive retail networks, setting the standard for automotive retail excellence in a number of ways, so it comes as no surprise to see their Southfields depot gaining our e-CENTRE award. The team continues to demonstrate an exceptional commitment to sustainability, customer care and employee development, going above and beyond the levels required to earn our accreditation. Their work is helping to shape a new benchmark for what the future of tyre retail should look like.”

Dene Arnold, Director at Merityre, added: “We’re proud to have earned Bridgestone’s e-CENTRE status, which is the culmination of a great deal of hard work. We’ve worked hard to embed a sustainable way of thinking into everything we do. This ranges from waste management to customer service, and from reducing emissions to looking after our people. This accreditation shows how far we’ve come and encourages us to keep pushing forward.”

Gresia added: “The Bridgestone e-CENTRE model is about more than tyres; it’s about reimagining what it means to be a modern mobility solutions provider. From staff wellbeing to environmental responsibility, Merityre Southfields has fully embraced our vision and is helping lead the way for the entire industry.”

Oliver Waters, Co-founder & CPO at TrackZero, said: “Merityre Southfields is making impressive progress in embedding environmental best practices into everyday operations. Their proactive approach to measuring and reducing emissions sets a great example for the industry. It’s a pleasure to support them alongside Bridgestone as they lead the way in building a more sustainable future for mobility.”

Bridgestone UK has committed over £1 million in investment to its e-CENTRE programme, with a goal of recognising 150 retail sites across Europe in the coming years. The initiative not only improves customer experience and environmental impact, but also aligns with Bridgestone’s E8 Commitment—a global pledge to create social and customer value across eight focus areas: Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment.