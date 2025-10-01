Reviving Group B legends – new Tolman service brings rallying icons back to the road

Expanded recommissioning service launches with Ford RS200 and Peugeot 205 T16 already completed this year

New upgraded parts developed to extract more driving pleasure

Tolman revives owner confidence to enjoy these prized models on the road as intended

An expanded recommissioning service is breathing life into some of the most iconic Group B homologation specials. With two successful projects already completed, UK specialist Tolman Engineering is enabling enthusiasts to rediscover the thrill of these legendary machines, not just as static collectables, but as dynamic, capable road cars.

For many enthusiasts and drivers, ‘Group B’ was a golden era for rallying. Between 1982 and their ban from the world stage in 1986, the flexible and open rules for the category enabled manufacturers such as Lancia, Ford, Peugeot, MG, Citroën, and others to build runs of 200 road-going versions of the competition cars. With tight timings and a natural focus on building a competitive car with a low weight, refinement and reliability weren’t a priority, often leading to a raw but sometimes flawed road driving experience. The ban in 1986 led to many of the road cars being cannibalised for other disciplines such as ice racing, hill climbing and rallycross or simply turned into rally replicas. Coupled with little or no support from OEMs, remaining versions were often underused, exacerbating issues with the rare motorsport parts used. Limited demand meant it wasn’t commercially interesting to produce new replacement parts.

Building on the success of the Tolman Edition programme, which comprehensively enhances a variety of modern classics, Tolman Engineering is now focusing on revitalising these road derivatives of Group B homologation specials. After successfully recommissioning a 1,200-mile Ford RS200, Tolman has now completed a Peugeot 205 T16, which will be showcased at Hagerty’s Club House during Bicester Heritage’s October Scramble on 5 October. The next car to benefit from Tolman’s new parts and recommissioning service is a Renault 5 Turbo 2, which will arrive in the workshop this autumn. As well as ensuring the cars can be enjoyed, it has enabled Tolman to reproduce new parts that will help more of the cars stay on the road.

Now, Tolman has developed the first new parts specifically for these models. Like the Tolman range of accessories already developed for the Peugeot 205 GTi, they will unlock driving performance, pleasure and reliability, resulting in a driving experience that’s closer to the expected thrills from seeing their competitive cars in action. For the Peugeot 205 T16, Tolman has developed a bespoke cambelt timing and pulley kit, front anti-roll bar bushes and CNC-formed coolant pipes. An ECU upgrade for the Ford RS200 has been carried out to improve reliability and driveability, and is available as a specialist service for any fuel-injected Group B model. Tolman undertook a rebuild of the Peugeot 205 T16’s transmission in-house, using its network of contacts in France to source original factory, new, old stock ratios. The projects also drew upon Tolman’s approved suppliers to rebuild parts such as dampers or supply new, correct items such as Michelin’s 210 5.5 R 390 TRX tyres.

“Even with the best intentions, not exercising a car, especially those increasing in value, can lead to more headaches,” explains Chris Tolman, founder of Tolman Engineering. “Rubber components such as belts, engine or drivetrain seals and fuel lines will deteriorate over time, making them potentially unsafe or unreliable. The scarcity of parts means those that are fitted might be beyond their planned life, so you can’t push the cars to get the most out of what they can offer. When properly sorted, it’s a rewarding driving experience that feels special. Just like our Tolman Editions, we want owners to experience these cars as they were meant to be – thrilling, engaging and alive.”

Tolman’s commitment to non-invasive enhancements and contemporary engineering solutions has attracted demand from other motorsport enthusiasts, including a Group A Mitsubishi Lancer and a historic MGB rally car in 2025. “We can apply our knowledge to pretty much any model to dial up the driving experience, reliability and performance. Knowing your car is properly sorted can transform your feelings and enthusiasm to get out and use it,” adds Tolman.