Škoda expands Enyaq SUV range with new grant-qualifying SE L 85 model

New Enyaq SE L 85 variant available from £41,980 OTR

Enhances customer value by reducing entry price for 85 battery

New model qualifies for Government Electric Car Grant discount of £1,500

Enyaq SE L 85 delivers WTLP combined driving range of up to 359 miles

Equipment includes Tri-zone climate control and Predictive adaptive cruise control

New Plus option package allows customers to boost specification even higher

Milton Keynes, 30 September, 2025: Škoda’s multi-award-winning Enyaq range is expanding once again with the introduction of a new value-packed SE L 85 model. Reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional value for money to customers, the new model sits below the Edition 85 and qualifies for the Government’s new Electric Car Grant.

The new Enyaq SE L 85 brings down the entry price for customers who prefer the longer driving range offered by the largest 77kWh (net) battery. Open for order now with an OTR price of £41,980, the new Elroq SE L 85 delivers a WLTP combined driving range of up to 359 miles and supports DC rapid charging at speeds of up to 135kW. A 10-80% charge when connected to a suitable DC rapid charger can be completed in 28 minutes.

Powered by rear-mounted electric motor with an output of 286 PS, the Enyaq SE L 85 is cable of reaching 62mph in just 6.7 seconds and has a top speed of 111mph.

The new model – along with a number of other eligible models in the Elroq and Enyaq range – variant meets the Government ‘Band 2’ criteria for the Electric Car Grant, which means buyers will benefit from a £1,500 discount at the point of purchase.

The Enyaq SE L 85 also delivers a comprehensive package of standard equipment that includes 19-inch Proteus silver alloy wheels, 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Loft interior Design Selection, heated front seats and steering wheel, tri-zone climate control and an electric boot with Virtual pedal. Customers opting for the SE L model also get Predictive adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, Travel assist plus and keyless entry with walk away locking.

For customers wanting to tailor the specification of the SE L trim line, a new Plus option package is available. Priced at £2,500, it includes Full LED Matrix beam headlights, electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory and massage function and manual blinds for the rear windows. Customers choosing the Plus pack also benefit from LED rear lights with animated indicators, along with rear side airbags.

The introduction of the new Enyaq SE L 85 variant increases the number of Škoda models eligible for the recently introduced Government Electric Car Grant. The scheme, which recognises brands that meet strict environmental production standards, gives customers a discount of £1,500 for eligible models. This includes a range of Elroq and Enyaq models, allowing customers to drive an award-winning electric car for less.

Škoda models eligible for the Government Electric Car Grant

Elroq

Trim Derivative RRP OTR^ With ECG discount applied SE Elroq SE 50 55kWh 125kW £31,035 £31,710 £30,210 SE L Elroq SE L 60 63kWh 150kW £32,885 £33,560 £32,060 Elroq SE L 85 82kWh 210kW £36,385 £37,060 £35,560 Edition Elroq Edition 60 63kWh 150kW £33,785 £34,460 £32,960 Elroq Edition 85 82kWh 210kW £37,985 £38,660 £37,160 SportLine Elroq SportLine 60 63kWh 150kW £36,735 £37,410 £35,910 Elroq SportLine 85 82kWh 210kW £40,935 £41,610 £40,110

Enyaq

Trim Derivative RRP OTR^ With ECG discount applied SE L Enyaq SE L 60 63 kWh 150 kW £38,335 £39,010 £37,510 Enyaq SE L 85 82kWh 210 kW £41,305 £41,980 £40,480 Edition Enyaq Edition 60 63 kWh 150 kW £39,435 £40,110 £38,610

^ OTR price includes First Registration Fee (FRF), Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) and delivery costs