Rightcharge partners with Green Flag to accelerate smart EV charging in the UK

London (Wednesday 21st June 2023): Charge point installation platform, Rightcharge, has partnered with one of the UK’s leading breakdown providers, Green Flag, to help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in Britain by simplifying the process of installing an EV charge point at work or at home.

Green Flag users can now access Rightcharge via the Green Flag app on IOS and Android and find the right charge point in just five clicks using Rightcharge’s industry-leading recommendation engine.

Rightcharge unlocks the benefits of smart charging for EV drivers by supporting them with their charge point installation and tariff switch from start to finish. Drivers are able to choose from a selection of home charge points, access market-leading prices from a network of over 100 vetted installers, and pay for their installation via Rightcharge. This gives added protection, in the same way that travellers get extra protection when paying their host via AirBnB.

Rightcharge’s revolutionary Installer Management System, named ‘Flow’, is the secret behind their 4.7 out of 5.0 Trustpilot rating. Flow ensures customers receive excellent service by monitoring every single customer’s journey. Customers are only shown offers from installation partners that are performing at the top of their game and as a result, each and every GreenFlag member accesses quick responses and high-quality installations.

Green Flag customers can also save on average £434 a year on energy bills and charge using electricity that is around 25% cleaner than that consumed during peak hours, by opting for a smart charger that automatically schedules charging for when it is cheapest and most sustainable.

As of the end of April 2023, there were more than 1,250,500 plug-in electric cars in the UK with over 760,000 battery-electric vehicles and 490,000 PHEVs registered. That figure is rising as the country prepares for the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicle sales and the public charging infrastructure continues to improve.

Charlie Cook CEO of Rightcharge said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with GreenFlag to make EV charging easier, cleaner, cheaper and more accessible for even more drivers. We’re excited to build this relationship to create a greener, more sustainable future for Britain.”

Katie Lomas Managing Director of Green Flag said:

“EV ownership continues to rise in popularity amongst our customers and Rightcharge is the go-to site for drivers looking for recommendations around their home EV charging. This partnership allows us to combine our expertise to better provide a seamless driving and charging experience for our customers.”

