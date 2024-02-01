Muckle LLP bolsters construction team with senior appointment

Leading law firm for businesses Muckle LLP has appointed Ross Galbraith to its growing construction team.

Darlington-born Ross, who has nearly 10 years’ experience specialising in non-contentious and engineering law, joins Muckle as a partner.

Muckle’s construction team is ranked by both Legal 500 UK and Chambers & Partners and is best known for delivering major projects for clients across the UK and the Channel Islands.

Ross brings a wealth of specialist knowledge, having acted for a range of developers, funds, contractors and sub-contractors.

Before joining Muckle, Ross worked at a leading international law firm and, more recently, as a Legal Director at a boutique construction law firm in Leeds. In this role, Ross advised on all aspects of non-contentious construction law.

Ross said: “I’m extremely excited to be back in my home town, working for a well-established firm like Muckle. What drew me to Muckle was its size, location and the opportunity to contribute to the team’s growth and success”.

“I have acted for various large developers including residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. I’m looking forward to getting stuck into more complex matters and working alongside an ambitious team.”

Adam Aston, Partner and Head of Construction, said: “It’s great to be welcoming Ross to our team and he brings with him a wealth of construction expertise. As we strive to expand our offering and maintain excellent levels of services, Ross’s experience and positive approach add a valuable dimension to our capabilities”.

“This is a really exciting time for the team as we look to cement our reputation in Newcastle and seek to grow our presence across Tees Valley. Ross’ experience really fits our aspirations for growth in the region and I am really looking forward to working together.”