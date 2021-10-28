The leading County Durham luxury resort appoints Martin Horsley as Executive Head Chef, who will oversee the 3AA Rosette Orangery Restaurant, The Clubhouse, and brand-new casual spa eatery, Nu Sana. Horsley will also lead Head Chefs at each restaurant, giving direction and mentorship as they develop their own innovative dishes

(COUNTY DURHAM, UK) – Taking the helm of culinary across the resort, Rockliffe Hall is delighted to welcome Martin Horsley as their new Executive Head Chef. Horsley will oversee Rockliffe Hall’s much-loved restaurants: the 3AA Rosette Orangery Restaurant which serves showstopping dishes carefully crafted using the finest seasonal produce; The Clubhouse, best known for its tasty and wholesome British classics; alongside Nu Sana, a brand-new casual eatery located above the award-winning spa where guests can dine on the terrace overlooking the beautiful grounds. In addition, Horsley will lead the three restaurant’s talented Head Chefs, giving valuable direction and mentorship as they craft their own innovative menu’s and progress in their careers.

Born in Wales and raised in the North East of England, Horsley is making a welcome return to his early roots. Martin joins Rockliffe Hall from Sofitel London St. James where he was Executive Sous Chef. With over 30 years’ restaurant experience, Martin’s career started in Scotland at the prestigious Gleneagles in Perth. From there he honed his cooking knowledge and techniques at a number of five-star hotels in Europe before spending a year at the one Michelin Star, 21 Queens Street, in Newcastle, under the guidance of top British chef, Terry Leybourne. Horsley’s personal cooking style is “modern and eclectic” and his dishes skilfully combine classical training with more contemporary methods.

In 1996, Martin moved to Australia where he worked in senior positions at hotels including the Sheraton Mirage Port Douglas, the Sheraton in Perth, Le Meridian and Stamford Plaza, and was Executive Chef at Sofitel Mansion & Spa at Werribee Park. He also worked alongside Raymond Capaldi and Gary Mehigan at Melbourne restaurant, Fenix, resulting in the venue being awarded ‘one hat’ by The Age Good Food Guide.

“We are delighted to welcome Martin Horsley to Rockliffe Hall. His culinary knowledge, skills, and decades of experience in the finest kitchens, hotels and restaurants will only further elevate our first-class gastronomic offering. Rockliffe Hall has a wonderful culinary fan base that I am confident will continue to grow under his leadership.” commented Jason Adams, Managing Director of Rockliffe Hall.