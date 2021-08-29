20th July 2021, Goodwood, West Sussex

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars introduces Black Badge variant to its Escapism luggage range

Collection comprises 48hr Weekender, 24hr Weekender, Holdall, Tote Bag and Organiser Pouch, available as a five-piece set or individually

Designed at the Home of Rolls-Royce to combine fine leather and a new material inspired by the unique technical weave first developed for Cullinan Black Badge

Available in an array of colours, including bold colourways taken from the Black Badge palette

Designed for informal travels and spontaneous adventures, reflecting the bold, self-confident and self-reliant spirit of Rolls-Royce Black Badge motor cars

“Cullinan, Wraith and Dawn Black Badge present our motor cars’ darker, edgier personas, appealing directly to a generation of bold, self-confident people who live life on their own terms. As our global clients begin to traverse the world once again, our new range of Black Badge luggage allows them to complete their distinctive attitude and identity on their adventures as they travel for work and pleasure. And, like the motor cars themselves, these exquisite new pieces represent the very best in Rolls-Royce design, materials and craftsmanship.”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has added Black Badge editions to its Escapism Luggage Collection. The new luggage is designed to complement the darker, edgier personas of the marque’s Black Badge motor cars, which cater to patrons with a bold, confident, and uncompromising attitude to life.

The new range complements and extends the marque’s Escapism Luggage Collection launched in 2020, for those clients who favour a more informal, relaxed appearance. To appease the Black Badge clients, each piece has been designed from the ground up, reflecting the particular tastes, requirements and personalities of Rolls-Royce’s bold alter ego.

The five new pieces ­– 48hr Weekender, 24hr Weekender, Holdall, Tote Bag and Organiser Pouch ­– are handcrafted from the finest leather and soft canvas, together with a new material inspired by the unique technical-weave fabric first used in the interior of Cullinan Black Badge. This combination gives the luggage a soft, relaxed and informal feel, with a distinctive technical look.

Patrons can choose from colourways which include bold, eye-catching hues from the Black Badge colour palette or more understated tones. Each item is finished with intricate contrast piping detail ­– a first for Rolls-Royce luggage, which clients can personalise if they wish ­– and a metal plaque bearing the Black Badge ‘Infinity’ lemniscate icon.

The Black Badge Escapism luggage collection can be ordered as a five-piece set or as individual items from Rolls-Royce dealers. Prices for the five-piece set start from 22,075 GBP, excluding local taxes.