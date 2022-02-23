Sunderland-based RoRack Shipping Ltd has double reason to celebrate as they mark their five-year anniversary by enjoying their best year yet with a record turnover of £12.5million in their last accounting period.

The market-leading shipping company offers a combination of Roll on Roll off, Flatrack and containerised services alongside Brexit solutions with a client base ranging from household-name truck manufacturers to individuals sending personal cars.

Established in 2017 to offer a dedicated service for clients shipping vehicles around the world, RoRack is also the only company in the UK to provide a flatrack service from the UK to East Africa for trucks.

Tim Finley, Managing Director of RoRack, has worked in shipping for over 25 years and is well known as an expert in the industry. The unique service his business provides has put RoRack, and the North East, on the vehicle shipping map.

“RoRack has enjoyed huge success since we launched five years ago,” says Tim. “With the help of our dedicated staff we continue to grow the business with innovative and unique services”.

“One of the keys to our success is the fact that we’re the only company in the UK offering a flatrack service to Tanzania and Kenya. No-one was arranging flatracks to this area of the world as previous services had been fraught with problems, such as damage, transit delays and high costs. We identified this huge gap in the market, and with careful planning, assistance from our overseas partners and special insurance measures, we were able to resolve these issues and offer a unique service which has led to us being busier than ever.”

The RoRack team has been able to allay any fears and dispel bad memories for clients that used previous companies’ services to that part of the world, and in 2020 and 2021 RoRack shipped almost 300 flatracks per year to that region.

Tim has worked in many parts of the UK but originally hailing from Sunderland, he was keen to set up his own business back in the North East. He adds: “To have my own shipping company here is such a satisfying feeling. Being born and bred in the North East, I was drawn back here and wanted to give something back to this great area.”

As a lifelong supporter of Sunderland Football Club, Tim and the RoRack team has marked their five-year anniversary by signing up to be the team’s new back-of-shirt sponsor. “This has been the icing on the cake,” says Tim. “It’s a great way to mark a key milestone in RoRack’s journey and to see our name on the back of the players’ shirts, and around the Stadium of Light, makes everyone’s hard work worthwhile.”