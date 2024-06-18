Royal Ascot 2024: Day 1 Race Guide and Betting Tips

Royal Ascot, the epitome of British horse racing, kicks off its 2024 edition on June 18th with a series of thrilling races that promise high stakes and electrifying finishes. The opening day features seven races, each with its own unique challenges and standout contenders. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the races and expert tips to help you navigate the betting landscape.

1. Queen Anne Stakes (2:30 PM)

The Queen Anne Stakes is the prestigious opening race, a Group 1 event run over a mile. Open to horses aged four years and older, it’s known for featuring some of the best milers in the world.

Tip: Modern Games is a standout contender, having demonstrated consistent performance on similar tracks​ ( British Race Courses ) ( betHQ )

2. Coventry Stakes (3:05 PM)

This Group 2 race is for two-year-olds, covering a distance of six furlongs. It’s a key event for spotting future stars.

Tip: River Tiber has shown impressive early form and is expected to perform strongly​ ( myracing ) ( betHQ )

3. King Charles III Stakes (3:45 PM)

A Group 1 sprint over five furlongs, the King Charles III Stakes is one of the fastest races of the week, attracting top sprinters.

Tip: Big Evs is favored, continuing its good form from previous races and is expected to excel in this sprint​ ( Racing Post ) ( myracing )

4. St James’s Palace Stakes (4:25 PM)

This Group 1 race, run over nearly eight furlongs, is for three-year-old colts and is one of the season’s most important mile races.

Tip: Henry Longfellow, unbeaten in three starts as a juvenile, is a strong favorite due to its pedigree and performance​ ( Racing Post ) ( myracing )

5. Ascot Stakes (5:05 PM)

A Heritage Handicap race over 2 miles 4 furlongs, the Ascot Stakes is known for testing the stamina of its participants.

Tip: Zanndabad, trained by Mrs. C. O’Leary and ridden by William Buick, is a strong contender​ ( GG.co.uk )

6. Wolferton Stakes (5:40 PM)

This Listed race over 1 mile 2 furlongs is open to horses aged four and older. It often features horses just below top class looking to prove themselves.

Tip: Torito, trained by John & Thady Gosden, has good prospects and is expected to perform well​ ( GG.co.uk )

7. Copper Horse Handicap Stakes (6:15 PM)

The final race of the day, this Class 2 event over 1 mile 6 furlongs, is a relatively new addition to Royal Ascot.

Tip: Vauban is highly favored, with Absurd as a solid each-way bet due to its potential and past performances​ ( British Race Courses ) ( betHQ )

Betting Strategies and Promotions

Royal Ascot is not only about the races but also about the strategic bets you can place. Utilizing promotions and offers from various bookmakers can significantly enhance your betting experience. Here are some tips:

Compare Odds: Open multiple betting accounts to compare odds across bookmakers and get the best value for your bets. Sign-Up Offers: Take advantage of new customer offers, such as free bets and matched deposits. Early Bets: If wagering early, ensure you benefit from non-runner no bet promotions to protect your stakes. Extra Places: Look for bookies offering extra places for each-way bets, which can increase your chances of a return.

Conclusion

Day 1 of Royal Ascot 2024 is set to deliver high-octane action with a lineup of prestigious races and top-class horses. Whether you’re a seasoned punter or a casual bettor, following expert tips and making use of promotional offers can enhance your Royal Ascot experience. Enjoy the races and may the best horses win!

For more detailed insights and updated tips, visit the Racing Post and MyRacing websites​ (Racing Post)​​ (myracing)​​ (British Race Courses)​​ (GG.co.uk)​.