23 September 2022 – Famed ex-rugby referee Nigel Owens MBE has recently taken ownership of his new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, supplied by Cawdor Isuzu, in order to assist with various jobs on his farm in Llanelli, Wales.

Owens selected the V-Cross Double Cab Automatic due to its exceptional versatility, comfort and SUV-like levels of specification, while also retaining the practicality of a working pick-up thanks to the off-road ability, 3.5-tonne towing capacity and 1-tonne payload which is standard across the Award-Winning Isuzu D-Max range. Due to the vehicle’s workhorse DNA, Owens is able to employ the Isuzu D-Max for various tasks across his 90 acres of farmland, including towing over 2,000kg of cattle and transporting essential supplies to support the daily function of the farm.

Owens’ range-topping Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is configured with multiple Isuzu accessories, including a load area liner, a towbar, and a colour-coded canopy to protect supplies from the rain and provide a comfortable space for his two dogs when travelling. Isuzu UK has long sustained a close connection to the farming community, showing support for farm workers through strong partnerships with both the NFU and NFU Scotland, as well as sponsoring the British Farming Awards’ ‘Farm Worker of the Year’ award.

With a branch in both Aberystwyth and Llanelli, Cawdor Isuzu is one of the leading pick-up dealers in South and West Wales, boasting over 30 years of experience supplying new vehicles as well as a wide range of high-quality used vehicles. Included in the pre-owned range is a fine selection of vans and light commercial vehicles that are ideal for all types of businesses. In addition to providing new and used vehicles, Cawdor Isuzu also offers a complete range of aftersales services, helping keep customers’ vehicles in prime condition by employing specialized Isuzu technicians and using genuine Isuzu parts and accessories to ensure lasting performance and reliability.

Nigel Owens MBE is the most-capped referee in world rugby. He was born and raised in Mynyddcerrig, Wales, and after leaving school pursued his passion for farming. However, the world of rugby soon took over as he started refereeing, a choice which would go on to define him as a global figure. Nigel refereed his first international game in 2005 in Osaka between Ireland and Japan and made his World Cup debut in 2007 refereeing Argentina v Georgia. Owens is also the only rugby referee to officiate at three consecutive Heineken Cup finals. Nigel went on to referee a record six Pro14 finals, and in 2019 he refereed his fourth consecutive Rugby World Cup in Japan.

After retiring from refereeing in 2020, Owens revisited his passion for farming, purchasing his first plot of land, a stone’s throw from his home, which has since evolved into multiple plots spanning 90 acres and housing 73 cattle.

Showing vast enthusiasm for his new pick-up, Nigel Owens MBE said: “It’s the perfect truck for me as it does everything I need it to. I wanted a comfy vehicle for longer journeys which would also be able to pull its weight around the farm, and the D-Max does exactly that. It’s nice to drive, great at towing, and perfect for 5-hour trips across the country or just a 2-mile trip with the dogs.”

Wyn Evans, Group Operations Manager, Cawdor Isuzu commented: “It was a pleasure being able to help Nigel find the best pick-up for his lifestyle. He wanted something smart, practical, and comfy, and that’s exactly what we delivered.”