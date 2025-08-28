RUN TO THE THREE MILE…

ENTRANTS in the Mini and Junior Great North Runs can enjoy a pizza the prize-winning action next month (September).

Around 10,000 youngsters are expected to take part in the annual races around the Newcastle Gateshead Quayside on 6 September.

Held the day before the Great North Run, the sold-out event will comprise a 1.2km race for children aged three to eight and a longer 4km sprint for those aged between nine and 16.

And to ensure every child is a winner, one of Gosforth’s favourite family restaurants has a special surprise in store for young diners.

Pizza Dough Co, within the Three Mile, at Gosforth, will be presenting young diners who have taken part in either race with a complimentary mini trophy, medal and sweets.

Popular with diners of all ages, Pizza Dough Co – owned by the Malhotra Group plc – specialises in 12” artisan pizzas fired in an authentic 400°c pizza oven.

But it also has a kids’ menu for those aged 12 and under comprising dishes such linguine past, breaded chicken strips, chicken rice bowls along with nine-inch tomato and mozzarella pizzas.

For even younger visitors, the restaurant also houses multi-sensory soft play centre The Playhouse, with a variety of safe and structured obstacles in a variety of inter-connected zones.

There is also a breakout area – complete with bean bag seating and an assortment of child friendly tv shows – to give the under threes a little quiet time,

The Playhouse can also be hired for children’s parties, giving young hosts and their guests the chance to enjoy an hour-long play session, create their own pizzas, enjoy bottomless juice and make their own chef’s hats.

To qualify for the medal trophy and sweets – which are available on 6 September only – children must be paying customers at the restaurant and able to present either their running shirt or race medal.

Pre-booking a table via https://pizzadoughco.uk/ is advised.