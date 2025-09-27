Ryder Cup 2025: Europe Seize Early Momentum at Bethpage Black After Dominant Day One

The opening day of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black delivered everything that fans of the biennial contest between Europe and the United States have come to expect: intensity, passion, world-class golf, and drama that will echo through the weekend.

By the close of play on Friday, Team Europe had established a commanding 5.5 to 2.5 lead, silencing the partisan New York galleries with a series of composed and clinical performances. For the United States, it was a sobering reminder that early momentum in this competition is often decisive — and their world number one Scottie Scheffler endured a day to forget.

A Stage Set for Drama

Few Ryder Cup venues have generated as much anticipation as Bethpage Black, the fearsome Long Island course renowned for its brutal rough, demanding fairways, and raucous crowds. When New York was awarded the 2025 edition, many predicted an intimidating environment for Europe.

However, the opening exchanges showed that the European players were undaunted. Captain Luke Donald had spoken all week of his side’s unity and preparation, and his players responded with a morning display that set the tone.

Morning Foursomes: Europe Take Control

The foursomes format — alternate shot, often seen as the purest test of team cohesion — has historically been a stronghold for Europe, and so it proved again.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton combined brilliantly to defeat Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas 4 & 3. Rahm’s power off the tee blended seamlessly with Hatton’s precision iron play, and the American pairing struggled to find rhythm.

Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick stunned the home crowd with a resounding 5 & 3 victory over Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley . The Swedish rookie Åberg, playing in his first Ryder Cup on American soil, looked unfazed by the cauldron atmosphere.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood — Europe’s trusted combination since Rome 2023 — once again delivered, dispatching Collin Morikawa and Harris English 5 & 4. Their chemistry was evident as McIlroy’s booming drives gave Fleetwood the platform to attack.

The only American success came courtesy of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, who edged past Viktor Hovland and Robert MacIntyre 2 up. Even so, Europe walked away from the session with a 3–1 advantage.

Analysis: Europe’s early surge showcased their balance of experience and fresh talent. By contrast, the U.S. looked disjointed, with some of captain Zach Johnson’s pairings already under scrutiny.

Afternoon Fourballs: Europe Extend Their Advantage

The American team needed a strong response in the fourball matches. Instead, Europe maintained their composure to edge the session 2.5 to 1.5.

Rahm and Sepp Straka defeated Scheffler and J.J. Spaun 3 & 2, leaving questions about the world number one’s form. Scheffler’s struggles on the greens were magnified under Ryder Cup pressure.

Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose secured a crucial 1-up win over Ben Griffin and DeChambeau . Rose, the elder statesman of the side, rolled in a nerveless putt on the 18th to steal the point.

The U.S. did at least enjoy one emphatic victory as Cameron Young and Justin Thomas thrashed Åberg and Nicolai Højgaard 6 & 5. Young’s power and Thomas’s clutch putting provided the American fans with rare cheer.

The final match between Shane Lowry and McIlroy against Sam Burns and Cantlay ended all square, with both sides missing birdie chances on the closing hole.

By the end of the day, Europe led 5.5 to 2.5 — the kind of early cushion that has often proved decisive in Ryder Cup history.

Key Talking Points

Scheffler’s Struggles

The most significant storyline of the day was the performance of Scottie Scheffler. The world number one entered the event as America’s talisman but lost both his matches. He became only the third top-ranked player to do so on the opening day of a Ryder Cup, joining Ian Woosnam and Tiger Woods in unwanted history. His difficulties on the greens were particularly damaging.

Europe’s Pairing Success

Luke Donald’s pairings appeared perfectly balanced. Rahm was Europe’s heartbeat, McIlroy inspired, and Åberg showed maturity beyond his years. By contrast, Zach Johnson’s combinations — particularly Scheffler with Henley and Spaun — failed to gel.

Crowd Atmosphere

The Bethpage crowd lived up to its reputation: boisterous, partisan, and occasionally hostile. There were reports of heckling, particularly directed at Scottish rookie Robert MacIntyre. While the atmosphere created drama, Europe seemed energised rather than intimidated.

Political Subplot

Security around the venue was heightened with former U.S. President Donald Trump expected to attend over the weekend. The added layer of attention created long queues and traffic headaches for fans on Friday morning.

Historical Context

The Ryder Cup has often hinged on early momentum. Europe’s 5.5 to 2.5 lead mirrors their 2018 Paris start, when they built a similar cushion and never looked back. The U.S. have overturned deficits before, most famously at Brookline in 1999, but the pressure now rests heavily on Johnson’s squad.

What They Said

Rory McIlroy (Europe): “We knew we had to start fast. The crowd was always going to be against us, but that made us sharper. We fed off each other.”

Luke Donald (Europe Captain): “I asked the team to play with courage, and they delivered. But this is only day one — we must keep our focus.”

Zach Johnson (USA Captain): “We didn’t take our chances. There’s no hiding from it. Tomorrow is about finding the right pairings and fighting back.”

Looking Ahead to Day Two

Saturday offers another set of foursomes and fourballs, with the Americans desperate to claw back ground before Sunday’s singles. Johnson faces tough decisions: should he persist with Scheffler despite his struggles, or reshuffle the order entirely? For Europe, the challenge is to maintain intensity and not allow complacency to creep in.

Why Europe’s Early Lead Matters

Psychological Edge: Leading after Day One has historically translated into victory. Teams ahead at this stage have gone on to win the Ryder Cup more than two-thirds of the time. Strategic Flexibility: Europe can now afford to rest players and manage fatigue without fear of surrendering the advantage. U.S. Pressure: Every missed putt or bogey from here will feel magnified for the Americans.

Day One at a Glance

Europe 5.5 – 2.5 United States

Morning foursomes: Europe 3 – 1 USA

Afternoon fourballs: Europe 2.5 – 1.5 USA

Europe’s standout performers: Rahm, McIlroy, Fleetwood, Åberg

U.S. highlight: Young & Thomas 6 & 5 win

Conclusion

The opening day of the 2025 Ryder Cup belonged to Europe. From the first tee shot to the final putt, Luke Donald’s team showed discipline, chemistry, and resilience. Bethpage Black, expected to be an American fortress, instead echoed to chants of “Ole, Ole, Ole” as the visiting side established control.

For the United States, the challenge is now steep. They must summon the spirit of past comebacks, rediscover their putting touch, and rely on home support to mount a response. If not, Europe may once again prove that the Ryder Cup thrives on unity and precision rather than individual stardom.

Day Two promises more drama, but as it stands, Europe hold the momentum — and history suggests they may not relinquish it.