An ambitious North Tyneside HR consultancy has more than doubled the size of its offices as it looks to accelerate its expansion on the back of the economy’s reopening.

Sapphire HR offers a fully outsourced HR service for businesses that either don’t have or choose not to have their own personnel teams, and has particular expertise in the social care, retail, leisure and hospitality sectors.

Having continue to grow during the pandemic, the business has now taken additional space at the Mistral House complex on the Silverlink Business Park to accommodate its growing team, which now includes two local young people who’ve been brought in through the government’s Kickstart Scheme.

Sapphire has also launched a new Covid-related service designed to help North East businesses return to their regular operations as smoothly as possible and to manage any issues which arise as their workplaces begins to return to normal.

Founded in 2018, Sapphire HR works with clients right across the country, but is aiming to further enhance its presence in North West England as part of its development plans.

Alongside its core services, it also offers bespoke consultancy on strategic workforce projects and recently worked with the Aurora Care Group on the personnel issues relating to the sale of its Langley House Residential Care Home in Horden near Peterlee

It also offers learning and development programmes which are tailored to individual clients’ requirements.

Sapphire HR’s founder and managing director Michael Dobson, who is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, says: “The pandemic put an initial pause on our growth plans, but we’ve still managed to grow the business over the last year and want to continue in this direction over the coming 12 months.

“Mistral House has provided a solid base for the progress we’ve made so far and having ready access to the space we’re expecting to need for our expanding team is an essential part of our growth strategy.

“Even if the economy opens up on schedule, the disruption that’s been caused to North East businesses’ everyday operations is going to take a lot of time and effort for them to sort out and there are likely to be difficult situations arising as we all work our way back towards normality.

“Our new service has been designed to help regional employers address any evolving issues in the most appropriate ways and we’re expecting to see significant demand developing through the year as the true impacts of the pandemic begin to be revealed.”

Samantha Elliott, operations and business development manager at Mistral House, adds: “I am pleased we were able to assist Sapphire HR with their rapid expansion plans through the flexibility of our office space on offer at Mistral House and look forward to watching Michael and the team thrive in their bigger and better space.

“We keep the office expansion process simple and straightforward to leave our clients free to focus on their business, rather than having to worry about anything related to the facilities or the office space we provide, and it’s been amazing to see companies here growing over the last 12 months.”