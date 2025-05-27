SAY “I DO” IN NATURE’S EMBRACE…

COUPLES wanting to tie the knot and be at one with nature can do just that at one of the UK’s top sustainable farms.

Dalton Moor Farm on the outskirts of Country Durham is the home to the School of Sustainable Living, as well as being a vegan fruit farm in acres of stunning countryside.

And now the farm has opened bookings for weddings in 2026 – with only one wedding each season.

The nature-based weddings give couples the whole site to themselves, ensuring their special day is one that is memorable for both them and their guests.

The flexible venue also offers a range of options, including event management by its wedding co-ordinator, and use of its preferred suppliers list.

Anyone who books gets access to the site for up to a week before and a week after the big day, to allow any set up and take down to take place.

And because the farm only allows one wedding per season, it means that it can offer a degree of flexibility if a date needs to change.

The farm – which also runs special celebrations and events throughout the year – can offer extras such as flower crowns and flower hoops using wildflowers grown on site, which they can prepare, or the wedding party can make themselves.

The same applies to natural wedding favours, which again can be made at a special workshop in advance to add a really personal touch to the experience.

A range of accommodation options are available and packages include the wedding night bridal suite, use of the site’s wooden teepees and the ability to erect bell tents.

Additional camping can also be organised if required.

Dalton Moor Farm can arrange a number of different entertainment activities for guests of all ages, from crafting and foraging to music, magic, story telling and treasure hunts.

Owner Dr Jenny Connor believes the farm offers something really different.

“We are committed to sustainability and protecting the environment which is why we limit our weddings to one each season,” she said.

“This is such a unique place to get married, surrounded by nature and with the flexibility for the happy couple to create a bespoke experience.

“We hope that anyone considering getting married in the next couple of years will come and see what we have to offer and how we can turn their dream into a reality.”

The farm is also available for other events and celebrations throughout the year and can offer a range of different options for stags and hens, such as a bushcraft experience or mini-festival.

Small private hand tie ceremonies, vow renewals, birthday and anniversary celebrations or even corporate team building events can also be accommodated.

For further details visit www.daltonmoorfarm.co.uk