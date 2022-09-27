A NORTH EAST menswear store, which specialises in stylish clothes for grooms, is helping couples plan their special day at an event next week (28 September).

Master Debonair is holding an evening of wedding planning at its East Boldon store, bringing together a number of key suppliers to create a one stop shop covering every aspect of the big day.

Along with being able to see all of the wedding wear that Master Debonair has to offer, guests will be able to view bridal wear by Amore Brides, flowers by Blossom and Bows and check out the wedding cars on offer from Vintage Car North East.

Experienced photographer Rachel Alcock Photography, Make, Bake and Decorate cakes, Glamazon hairstyling and Little Miz make up will also be on hand, with visitors able to find out more about Boldon’s Clarion Hotel and its wedding packages.

The event – at Master Debonair store at Station Terrace – runs from 6pm to 9pm and is open to anyone to attend, although because places are limited would-be attendees are advised to book a place by emailing customerservice@masterdebonair.com

Store Manager, Rob Trotter, believes it will be an evening that couples starting to organise their wedding day will not want to miss.

“We have brought together some fantastic suppliers who we know are the very best at what they do,” said Rob.

“It makes it so much easier to be able to talk to a whole host of people at one time and that’s why we’ve brought together those who can help with the main aspects of any wedding.”

Master Debonair specialises in providing both casual and occasion wear for men, including a selection of made to measure wedding suits.

Along with the Boldon store, the company has a branch at Sunderland’s Mackies Corner. Further information is available at www.masterdebonair.com