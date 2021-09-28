PUPILS at a North-East school have raised more than £1,500 for cancer care by organising their own MacMillan Coffee Mornings over the last three years.

Youngsters at Longfield Academy, in Darlington, broke their own annual record by raising £548.41 with their most recent event, bringing their total to £1,505.83 raised for MacMillan Cancer Support since 2018.

This year’s event was the last for one of its original organisers, Year 11 pupil Harry Bramley, who launched the school’s first MacMillan Coffee Morning three years ago.

He said: “Now I’m in my last year at Longfield, I’m very excited to be moving on, but sad to be leaving this event behind.

“A friend and I decided to set up the coffee morning after learning about the charity in a lesson, because we’d both had loved ones with cancer, including both my grandmothers.

“It’s something that has been really nice to do for people who are suffering from a terrible disease, and I think my Gran and Nanna would both be very proud of what we’ve done.”

The event was organised and run by Longfield’s Student Leaders team, under the guidance of Assistant Headteacher – Mrs Hickerson. It was the school’s busiest coffee morning yet, with more than 60 parents, carers, and younger siblings of Year 7 and Year 8 pupils in attendance.

Complimentary teas and coffees were offered to visitors, and a selection of baked goods were sold to raise money for the charity. Two ‘showstopper’ cakes were also raffled off, further adding to the final total.

Academy Administration Manager, Phillipa Rutter, who helped support the young organisers, said: “We’re over the moon – this is the most the coffee morning has raised since it was set up in 2018.

“Raising funds for MacMillan Cancer Support was a focal point of the event, but it’s also a really great opportunity for parents and carers to come in, see the school, and meet teachers and other families.”

Head of School, Nick Lindsay, said: “The students have once again done a fantastic job raising money for a very worthy cause. We’re very proud of them for demonstrating such excellent compassion, leadership, and public service – all vital qualities we try to inspire in our students at Longfield.”