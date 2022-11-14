HUNDREDS of schoolchildren turned out in force yesterday to remember the 739 former pupils and staff who ‘once stood where they did’ but enlisted to fight in a global conflict.

Seven hundred and thirty three students, aged four to 18, gathered on the back fields of Barnard Castle School to remember soldiers and civilians alike who had perished in war.

Led by a large contingent of the school’s Combined Cadet Force they stood in respectful silence as bugler Heather Brown sounded the Last Post, before students and staff each placed a small wooden cross of remembrance.

Headmaster Tony Jackson laid a wreath on behalf of the school’s Old Barnardians, Prep School headmistress Laura Turner laid another on behalf of the school, while assistant housemistress Elizabeth Heward placed one on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham.

Senior school head boy Ollie Appleyard and head girl Emma Hardy, along with Prep School head boy Thomas Staley and head girl Caitlyn McLean, took it in turn to read out the names of 150 Old Barnardians ‘who never came back’.

Mr Jackson said: “This day isn’t about winning, or losing, or the glorification of conflict, it’s about remembering and acknowledging service. Young people of all nations were led to their deaths because the people in power took them there.

“It is sad and with heavy heart that we observe new conflicts around the world including in Ukraine. Today offers us an opportunity to pause and reflect and it provides us with a perspective that we remain incredibly fortunate. So remember those who once stood where you stand, who gave their lives for our tomorrow.”

Prayers were led by the Rev Canon Alec Harding and the school sang I Vow to Thee my Country and the National Anthem.