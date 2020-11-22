DEDICATED school staff reached the final of prestigious national awards after being nominated for their efforts during the pandemic.

Beaumont Hill Academy staff not only worked through the COVID-19 lockdown with the most vulnerable children and pupils of frontline workers but also delivered food parcels and ensured everyone was engaged in their home learning.

Their efforts secured them place in the final of the TES Schools Awards 2020 in the category of Alternative Provision School of the Year.

Caroline Green, the Executive Principal of Beaumont Hill Academy, which is part of the Education Village, Darlington, said: “Our staff really did go above and beyond in supporting children and their parents. School remained open during lockdown with around 60 pupils attending every day. They also ensured pupils had the everything they needed for home learning and even delivered food parcels to the most vulnerable. Although we didn’t win, it was still a great achievement to reach the final.”

Principal Adrian Lynch added: “The amazingly strong relationships our staff have with parents and children have been strengthened even further by the pandemic and we are thrilled that their efforts were recognised by reaching the final of the TES Awards.”

Every year the awards recognise the most outstanding individuals and institutions in the education sector.

Editor of TES, a publication for the teaching profession, Ann Mroz said: “It is always a highlight of the education calendar to see the best ideas and people lauded at the TES Schools Awards. But this year, it felt more important than ever to run an event that showcased and celebrated the hard work that teachers and school staff do for children and their local community every single day. This has been one of the most difficult years in education, but, as ever, teachers continue to rise to the challenge.

“We had a record number of entries this year and the standard was very high, so all those shortlisted should be very proud.”