Students have staged a spectacular performance at a Coulby Newham academy in this year’s GCSEs.

The results at The King’s Academy were led by Jessica Harris and Iqra Issa who each achieved ten grade nines closely followed by Niloufar Afshari who gained eight grade nines and Distinction in music.

Jessica said: “I was absolutely speechless. I was hoping for high grades in the subjects I wanted to do at A-Level – biology chemistry and French – but I just couldn’t believe it after this year. It’s been so overwhelming, so disorientating but so good to have teachers who believe in you.

“The hardest thing was keeping motivated throughout the entire year and remembering that there was light at the end of the tunnel.”

Iqra was equally shocked with her results. She said: “I thought I would get some nines but not so many. It was really hard in lockdown, I had no motivation but the teachers helped a lot to make sure we were working and coping OK.”

The success in music was amplified by students who took Rock School Music, level two in performance or technology, with a record 19 students completing the course, of which ten achieved the maximum distinction.

Forty students averaged at least seven grade sevens, whilst 14 students did not fall below grade seven in any subject.

Others to do exceptionally well were: Hannah Lewis, Fern Ditchburn, Daisy Robson, Mary Rowney-Himsworth, Thomas Chambers, Joey Chang, Amy Percival, Eloise Plantaz, Georgia Smith, Michael-Carlo Ragusa and George Dewse.

In textiles, a King’s Academy specialism, over 80 per cent of students achieved at least a grade seven, and in design and technology over two-thirds achieved at least grade seven.