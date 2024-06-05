Scott Bros tees up first charity golf day in support of Butterwick Hospice

Back, L-R Scott Bros directors Bob Borthwick, Peter Scott and David Scott Jr with (front, L-R) Butterwick Hospice’s senior fundraiser, Helen Shaw, director of income Anne Cooling, and Scott Bros’ transport administrator, Mia Scott-Johnson

Recycling experts Scott Bros is staging its first charity golf day in aid of Butterwick Hospice and is appealing for teams of four to sign up.

Held at Teesside Golf Club on Friday 14th June, the event includes several side competitions including beat the scratch golfer, nearest the pin, and longest drive on the 18 hole course.

All proceeds will be donated to Butterwick Hospice which provides holistic care for children and adults with life-limiting illness across Teesside and County Durham.

Last year the family-run haulage and plant hire firm, based at Haverton Hill, near Stockton, became a corporate partner, having offered the hospice practical support over many years, including the provision of a free skip service as well as recycling Christmas trees collected as part of its annual fundraising initiative.

Scott Bros director and captain of Teesside Golf Club, Peter Scott, himself a single figure golfer who has previously taken part in the Big Butterwick Bike Ride, said: “We wanted to provide a day of friendly competition while also giving back to our community, and decided to hold Scott Bros’ first ever golf day!

“Butterwick Hospice provides an incredible service, and we are proud to do our part in ensuring they can continue offering vital care. I urge everyone to form a team, participate, and make a difference.”

Anne Cooling, Director of Income Generation at Butterwick Hospice, said: “Seventy per cent of our funding is made up of public donations, which means we must raise £7,000 per day – so the ongoing support of individuals, organisations, and businesses, such as Scott Bros, is vital in enabling us to continue delivering the holistic palliative and supportive care to those in our community with life limiting conditions, their families and loved ones at what is such a very difficult time.”

The competition is made up of teams of four and costs £40 for each participant, or £30 for members of Teesside Golf Club. Each person will enjoy a bacon sandwich prior to their round, followed by lunch, and an awards ceremony to cap off the day. Tee time is from 10.30am.

To register your team for the Scott Bros Charity Golf Day call 01642 61516 or book via: https://bit.ly/4awNFuy