A GROWING Scottish engineering consultancy has chosen Newcastle as its first base south of the border.

David Narro Associates, a structural and civil engineering consultancy has opened its first office in England in Hoults Yard.

The firm was established in 1986 and now has five offices in Scotland – Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling, Inverness and Aberdeen.

Senior Structural Engineers Bill Calder and Jenn Hogarth are based in the new Newcastle office with a structural technician to join in the coming weeks.

Bill grew up in Hexham and has been with David Narro Associates for seven years, working in the company’s Edinburgh office. Jenn joined the firm in January, although she has been working for another Tyneside engineering company for the last six years.

Bill said: “I’m really excited at the opportunity to build David Narro Associates’ presence in the north east of England. We’ve provided engineering consultancy to architects and developers on multiple projects in the area over the years, but this work has been done from our Edinburgh and Glasgow offices.

“Now that we’re building a team locally, with a physical office here in Newcastle, we’ll be much better placed to work collaboratively with our project partners– something we really pride ourselves on.

“Although David Narro is a Scottish company, both Jenn and I have considerable knowledge and experience of the north east – as well as some great contacts.

Bill has a keen interest in conservation and architectural engineering while Jenn has extensive experience in residential properties and multi-storey buildings.

Bill and Jenn work on projects from varying sectors and across the UK, but expect work from Newcastle to focus on the bespoke residential, arts and leisure and conversation/refurbishment sectors.

Bill added: “It’s great to be back in the north east and we’re already working with clients such as Elliott Architects in Hexham and Giles Arthur Architects in Alnwick.”

Jenn added: “We looked at several office in and around Newcastle but knew we’d found the right place when we came to Hoults Yard. The city centre and surrounding areas are within easy access and there’s ample parking on the Yard. It’s an interesting place with a real buzz and mixture of businesses and sectors.”

Both Bill and Jenn graduated from Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University with degrees in Structural Engineering with Architectural Design.

David Narro Associates’ Managing Director, Ben Adam, said; “I’m delighted the Newcastle base has opened, as we’ve been considering expanding our presence to England for some time.

“There’s a great surge of development in the region, which ties in really well with the architectural engineering side of our business. It’s also a region with an abundance of historic properties and estates, and we believe our expertise in conservation and refurbishment will be a great asset to local architects, developers and property owners.”

For more on David Narro Associates, go to www.davidnarro.co.uk

Hoults Yard is owned and run by HyHubs, a collection of business centres that also includes Hypoint in Gateshead and Haylofts in Newcastle city centre. To find out more about HyHubs go to www.hyhubs.com