New All-in aftercare plan launches to give SEAT drivers peace of mind

Includes two services, two MOTs and two years’ Roadside Assistance

Aftercare package further enhanced with free two-year Warranty

SEAT ‘All-in’ available on SEAT cars aged 3-6 years old

Priced at £32.99 a month (£791.76 upfront) to save an average of £782† in two years

Drivers book an initial appointment check at their SEAT Retailer to get the plan set up: https://www.seat.co.uk/all-in

Milton Keynes, 03/06/2021 – SEAT has launched its All-in service, a brand-new aftercare plan that gives drivers more years of care-free motoring.

Developed in collaboration with Volkswagen Financial Services (UK) Limited, All-in** is available on SEAT cars aged 3-6 years old, under 100,000 miles and with an engine less than 2.0 litres, and includes two services and MOTs, two years’ full Roadside Assistance, with an additional two years of free Warranty.

The service costs owners just £32.99 a month (or £791.76 upfront), giving complete peace of mind around their car for the next two years.

Developed in collaboration with Volkswagen Financial Services UK, All-in packages all the essentials of effective car care. The service also represents outstanding value for drivers, compared to purchasing the same products and services individually, saving an average of £782† over the two year period, nearly equivalent to the price of the plan itself.

Using SEAT-trained technicians, the latest diagnostic equipment and only genuine parts, the services and MOTs included in the All-in service comprises of one minor and one major service to make driving safe, efficient and legal throughout the two-year period.

The Roadside Assistance as part of the All-in plan is provided by the AA. The service offers comprehensive support including breakdown assistance and accident recovery in case things don’t go to plan, and onward travel services to the driver’s destination or a SEAT Authorised Repairer if roadside repair isn’t possible.

Alongside a host of additional support services* as part of the All-in Roadside Assistance, drivers can also get a replacement vehicle within 48 hours to ensure continued mobility no matter what.

Including a two-year Warranty** completely free, All-in also helps avoid any unexpected repair costs, providing full component cover at no extra cost to drivers.

Richard Harrison, Managing Director of SEAT UK commented:“The SEAT brand has always been about freedom and providing a truly enjoyable experience on the road no matter what and the All-in service gives SEAT drivers more years of care-free motoring to enjoy.

“From Roadside Assistance to additional Warranty, the two-year service is our way of letting SEAT drivers leave the ownership admin at home, focus on the road ahead and make the most of their time behind the wheel.”

To sign up to the plan and enjoy the benefits of All-in, SEAT owners can book a quick 25-minute inspection to check the car meets the service requirements here:https://www.seat.co.uk/all-in