WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

MARK MORRISS (THE BLUETONES)

NIGEL CLARK (DODGY)

CHRIS HELME (THE SEAHORSES)

PERFORMING TOGETHER AS MCH



SHED SEVEN CELEBRATE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF A MAXIMUM HIGH Acclaimed York five piece and one of the leading lights of Britpop, Shed Seven have today announced a massive UK 2021 tour performing all their greatest hits and fan favourites live. Tickets go on general sale Thursday 29 April 2021 at 9am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Shed Seven have achieved great success since they burst onto the scene in 1994. The Sheds have so far released five studio albums including 2017’s top 10 album ‘Instant Pleasures’ and this year mark the 25th anniversary of their landmark album ‘A Maximum High’, featuring the anthems ‘Going For Gold’ and ‘Getting Better’.



Last year the band achieved their 6th top 40 album with the self-released “Another Night, Another Town” – a live album which captured their dynamic performances and anthemic songs from recordings of their 2019 tour and 2018 headline Manchester Castlefield Bowl show.



Joining Shed Seven on tour are special guests MCH – the new venture by Mark Morriss (The Bluetones), Nigel Clark (Dodgy) and Chris Helme (The Seahorses) who have come together as Morriss, Clark and Helme. The three-piece, who, between them, have had multiple platinum selling records and a string of Top 10 singles, have been busy recording new music which will be revealed later this year. Since getting back together in 2007, Shed Seven have continued to sell out shows across the UK including their first ever headline arena date at Leeds First Direct Arena in 2019 where they performed to a 10,000 strong sold-out crowd. About the upcoming tour Rick Witter said:



“After what has been going on in the world, we can’t wait to get out there and play what has become a biennial Christmas tradition in ‘Shedcember’. You can expect the usual set, full of our hits, with a few surprises thrown in, and we can’t wait to hit the road. See you down the front.”



SHED SEVEN 2021 LIVE DATES

+ Special Guest Mark Morriss (The Bluetones), Nigel Clark (Dodgy), Chris Helme (The Seahorses) performing as MCH. Thu 25 Nov 2021 Aberdeen Music Hall

Fri 26 Nov 2021 Glasgow Barrowland

Mon 29 Nov 2021 Newcastle O2 Academy

Tue 30 Nov 2021 Sheffield O2 Academy

Wed 01 Dec 2021 Hull City Hall

Fri 03 Dec 2021 Liverpool O2 Academy

Sat 04 Dec 2021 Leicester O2 Academy

Mon 06 Dec 2021 Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

Tue 07 Dec 2021 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thu 09 Dec 2021 Birmingham O2 Academy

Fri 10 Dec 2021 Nottingham Rock City

Sat 11 Dec 2021 Manchester Academy

Mon 13 Dec 2021 Oxford O2 Academy

Tue 14 Dec 2021 Brighton Dome

Thu 16 Dec 2021 Bristol O2 Academy

Sat 18 Dec 2021 London Roundhouse

Mon 20 Dec 2021 Leeds O2 Academy

Tue 21 Dec 2021 Leeds O2 Academy Tickets onsale Thursday 29 April 2021 at 9am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk



