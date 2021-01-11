Castlegate and Wellington Square shopping centres have joined together to launch a campaign that aims to keep those in need warm during the winter months

The two shopping centres have partnered with local charity ‘A Way Out’ and are asking everyone to help look after those in need in the Teeside community by sharing their unwanted winter clothing.

January is a great time to have a clear out, especially while in lockdown, to make room for the new coats and winter accessories that you received as Christmas gifts, so it is the perfect time to support this initiative.

There are many people in the Teeside community that could benefit from a new coat, hat or scarf in these colder months, so any unwanted items would be much appreciated. The donated clothing will then be sorted, in a COVID safe environment, by volunteers from the A Way Out team and then passed on to those in need.

A Way Out is an outreach and prevention charity which supports women, families and young people to live lives free from harm, abuse and exploitation. Many of their clients will really benefit from this support.

“This campaign has come at exactly the right time to enable A Way Out and the local community to come together and continue to support those who are most in need with warm clothing during the winter months. We are so grateful to our volunteers who will be supporting this initiative and thankful for the Keeping Stockton Warm Initiative for co-ordinating this appeal.” said Anita Burke, General Manager at A Way Out.

Chantal Taylor, Marketing Coordinator, said “Everyday we continue to be proud of how our community has come together to support each other, and we are very confident that we will be inundated with donations for the Keep Stockton Warm campaign. We are very pleased to be able to partner with A Way Out and help them to look after those in need.”

Items can be donated at the donation station in Castlegate shopping centre, located outside B&M. Items should only be dropped off when visiting the centre for essential shopping, special visits to drop off items are not encouraged.

If you do not have any clothing to donate, then you can still support the initiative by making a donation to buy a hot chocolate for someone to keep them warm. Donations can be made by scanning the QR code on the donation station in Castlegate shopping centre or via the centre websites.

For more details about the Keep Stockton Warm campaign and to find out what items they can and cannot accept, visit the centres’ websites: www.castlegateshoppingcentre.com or www.wellingtonshops.co.uk