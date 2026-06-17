SHOULD I STAY, OR SHOULD I GO?

HOLIDAY STRATEGIES DURING THE WORLD CUP REVEALED

As England’s World Cup bid gets underway this evening at Dallas Stadium, travel research from InsureandGo reveals that Italy, Spain and England will dominate people’s holiday choices during the course of the tournament – and the choice of country will relate to what kind of football fan you are.

FOOTBALL FIESTA IN SPAIN

For the 19% of football fans wanting to follow the matches while on holiday abroad, Spain has been voted the ideal overseas location to visit to enjoy the party atmosphere of the tournament (21%). Around the UK, the people from the North West (27%) and North East (21%) are most likely to want to follow the World Cup while on holiday abroad.

ITALIAN SCAPPARE FOR THOSE NEEDING A BREAK

For the 32% of people that say they don’t like football and have no interest in following the Three Lions, Italy has been voted the top choice place to visit to get away from the World Cup frenzy (22%). A surprise to many, Italy didn’t qualify for the tournament this year, but as an adopted holiday oasis for English adults that want to escape the World Cup, Italy could have the last laugh this summer – with a boom to tourism. People most likely to go on holiday during the World Cup to get away from the games are residents from the West Midlands (17%) and Northern Ireland (13%).

ENGLAND WINS FOR A LONG WORLD CUP RUN

A lot of England fans (20%) say they will be pushing back their summer holiday, so they are in the UK to follow the Three Lions at public screenings, home or down the pub. These people are intent on delaying their summer holiday until England’s World Cup run comes to an end – but if the Three Lions go all the way, people may find it a squeeze to actually fit a summer holiday in. People that live in London (23%) and the South East (20%) are those likely to push their holiday back, so they are at home for the duration of the World Cup.

Garry Nelson, a former professional footballer and Director of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo comments: “Whether people are going on holiday to get away from the football, choosing destinations based on the positive party atmosphere – or delaying travel plans until August – football will influence the holiday plans of many people this summer. At InsureandGo we wish the Three Lions great success at the World Cup and, whether football’s coming home or not, we will be here to look after UK holidaymakers when, eventually, they get to pack their suitcases and fly off for a well-deserved holiday abroad.”