Emma Blackery, a singer-songwriter, YouTube vlogger, record producer, and author is announced as the latest brand ambassador for SsangYong Motors in the UK.

Since her debut EP release in 2013, it would be fair to say that Emma has made a name for herself as a force to be reckoned with in the music world. Having toured with pop-group Busted, Emma has released five EPs to date, including her debut album Villains – which charted at number 24 in the UK albums chart in 2018 – and now Emma is preparing to release her follow-up album, Girl In A Box, in August 2021.

Emma is no stranger to genre experimentation and holds nothing back as she writes about some of her personal experiences. With an audience of 2.25M listeners on Spotify, 1.3M+ on YouTube, 650K+ followers on Twitter, and 300K+ on Instagram, Emma has made a career from sharing her life stories through her platforms and music side-by-side for almost a decade.

Blackery, who runs her own independent record label, RWG, said: “I’m very proud to become an ambassador for SsangYong and look forward to working with the team going forward. It’s really exciting! With a new, bold Musso pick-up truck and Korando pure-EV launching over the next few months, there is a lot to shout about. I like that SsangYong is on a journey – the products are niche, the firms’ straight-talking approach is refreshing, and together they stand out from the crowd.”

Emma, who was born in 1991, will launch the partnership with SsangYong in a new Tivoli Ventura, SsangYong’s small and stylish SUV with versatility at its heart. Quirky, yet well-rounded, Tivoli brings together European styling with surprising levels of tech, perfect for anyone searching for a small SUV without compromise. About Tivoli, Emma, said: “I’m delighted with Tivoli so far, and can’t wait to start sharing my experiences.”

Kevin Griffin, managing director of SsangYong Motors UK, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for us as we engage a new brand awareness campaign and refresh our brand assets in the UK. Having Emma on board as a brand ambassador serves to strengthen our awareness further with a younger, broader demographic and we are delighted that she is representing us. Emma is very down-to-earth and has a straight-talking approach – very similar to our own brand personality. Her passions and the activities in which she engages are borne from real people in the real world. As a challenger brand, Emma is a great match for us, and we are looking forward to developing our partnership and creating different and alternative campaigns with her.”