Test drive a new electric MG and get £750 off

10-day test drive event allows no-obligation road tests for potential EV converts

Simply book a test drive and download the voucher

Almost a third of new MGs sold so far in 2021 are pure electric

All new MGs come with 7-Year Warranty

The UK’s affordable EV pioneer, MG Motor, is offering an incredible £750 discount across its entire EV portfolio as part of a special 10-day event to celebrate the reopening of its dealerships. The offer is in addition to any existing private retail offers.

Between now and April 26, 2021 anyone booking a test drive in the company’s MG ZS EV, MG5 EV or MG HS Plug-In Hybrid can download a £750 discount voucher, which can be used as money off the already outstanding value range of EVs if they place an order before the closing date.

MG’s Commercial Director, Guy Pigounakis, said: “We know there are a lot of people who have been waiting for dealerships to reopen so they can take a proper test drive before ordering a new car, especially those who are considering an EV but want to make sure it’s right for them before committing.

“At MG we want to make EVs as affordable as possible for everyone, so for anyone who takes a test drive in one of our electric or plug-in models between now and April 26 we’re giving them a further incentive in the form of a £750 thank you.”

The money off voucher is a further plus for anyone considering a plug-in MG, especially as the MG ZS EV and MG5 EV are both still eligible for the government’s £2,500 zero emissions car grant, which was modified last month so more expensive EVs no longer qualified.

MG has seen over 30% of its sales so far in 2021 through battery electric vehicles (BEVs), taking a 5.5% share of the entire BEV market in the UK. The brand also achieved its best ever sales month in March 2021, with 3,956 registrations and a record overall market share of 1.45%, a 28.1% growth over March 2020.

Overall, sales were up 44.6% compared with March 2020, against a whole of market sales increase of 11.5%.

MG currently offers three plug-in models in the UK – the established MG ZS EV, the game-changing All New MG5 EV and MG HS Plug-in Hybrid, all backed up by MG’s incredible 7 year warranty and fast-developing dealer network.

