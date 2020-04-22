By Matthew Cule, Founder of CuleM Watches

Travel may not be top of the list of imminent plans but if you are looking for a gift for someone who loves to travel there are still some great options out there. Perhaps you’d like a gift that offers a little luxury but would prefer to avoid the hefty price tag?

Here are my six favourite gorgeous gifts that ooze elegance and sophistication. I love them because they are useful and beautiful; each item is made to last and looks fabulous.

Hardgraft

Iphone Card Cash Wallet. Dusty Black.

€150 (approximately £130)

This is an all-in-one cool and practical phone case and wallet. Hardgraft comes in brown or black leather from Tuscany combined with soft wool felt finish inside the phone case. This makes the phone easy to remove (unlike many other hard cases) and answer calls on the go. There are three or four credit card slots depending on the model of your iPhone and a long insert for cash as well as a charging slot at the base of the phone case. This luxury wallet ages gracefully and maintains a timeless look – so it will last and last. The iPhone Card Cash Wallet makes a great gift and as most of us spend a lot of time on the phone, it will be well used for sure.

www.hardgraft.com

Creed

Aventus Cologne

£155

I love this cologne. It’s a different and it’s refreshing – and it lasts all day long. Creed’s Aventus Cologne is a blend of citrus, ginger and slightly peppery tones. With a long history of creating perfumes for royalty and the elite, every perfume in the Creed collection takes on a different personality and makes you feel distinctly unique – a million miles away from the mainstream. Creed’s Aventus cologne is also beautifully presented and will make a wonderful gift for someone who likes to start their day with energy and panache.

www.creedfragrances.co.uk

CuleM

Portal GMT Watch. Black Edition.

€1,499 (approximately £1,325)

Meet the perfect 21st century Swiss made travel watch with dual time functionality. CuleM’s Portal GMT – Black Edition watch is housed in a round black case, the black and bronze sunray dial showcases a contemporary world map in three dimensions. On the back of the watch, an open caseback exhibits the self-winding movement and an engraving of 24 destinations displaying the world time zones. The watch comes with two Italian leather straps, an elegant travel watch trunk box and watch passport. When it comes to exquisite watches, meaningful and rare timepieces like CuleM are the ultimate gift.

www.culemwatches.com

Away

The Carry-On. Asphalt.

£225. (€245)

This is a practical and cool carry-on suitcase with ejectable battery for charging your devices on the go. Away has reinvented the common carry-on with a limited warranty to last a lifetime – similar to a Swiss made watch. Each suitcase is made of a durable polycarbonate shell with 360 degree spinner wheels, laundry bag and compression system. My personal favourite is the asphalt grey. For essential space saving after a trip, smaller suitcase can fit neatly inside larger suitcases in the range. Unlike other luggage brands, Away oozes travel and is a nice gift that may inspire someone to travel that little bit more.

www.awaytravel.com

Le Gramme

Ribbon Bracelet. Le 15 Grammes.

£265 (€310)

Complementing a stainless steel or black PVD watch, a stylish silver cuff will add a unique touch to any outfit. French brand, Le Gramme’s 15 gram polished silver Ribbon bracelet is both minimalist and elegant. At 15 grams, the width of the cuff is perfect for everyone and tailor-made according to the size of your wrist. Different widths and other materials such as red gold and brushed black silver are also available. Over time a Le Gramme cuff will slightly change colour resulting in a unique patina according to its owner DNA. Every cuff can be personalised with an engraving making them more meaningful and a treasured gift.

www.legramme.com

Angel Infantes

Corwin. Black/Navy Leather.

£175

These stylish black leather and navy blue brogues dress up any casual look and add a distinct addition to every wardrobe. Featuring a calf leather upper with five eyelets on a white sole with a transparent air pocket, they are both comfortable and durable, and can be combined with a pair of jeans and a blazer. Angel Infantes is a cool Spanish brand with their own unique style. They combine colours and contrasts set on top of a cool sole. An awesome pair of sharp brogues are a great gift for guys that enjoy fine footwear and want an alternative to smart shoes or more sporty styles.

https://angelinfantes.com

If you really want to show someone you care, then any of these luxurious items will make the message clear!

