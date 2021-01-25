New 200PS diesel engine added to fourth-generation Octavia vRS

Advanced diesel EVO engine delivers 200PS and 400Nm of torque

Seven-speed DSG gearbox as standard with option of all-wheel-drive

All-wheel-drive system features sixth-generation multi-plate clutch system

Prices range from £32,260 to £34,975 OTR

Milton Keynes 06 January 2021: ŠKODA has added a third powertrain option to its new Octavia vRS line-up with the introduction of a new 2.0 TDI model priced from £32,260 OTR. It joins the 2.0 TSI petrol and 1.4 TSI PHEV models already unveiled last month and introduces the option of four-wheel drive for the first time on the fourth-generation Octavia vRS. As a result, vRS buyers now have the biggest ever range of engine variants and drivetrains to choose from.

The Octavia vRS 2.0 TDI features the most powerful diesel engine ever offered in a vRS model with a peak power output of 200PS – a 16PS increase over the outgoing model. The engine is one of the latest generation of ŠKODA EVO power units, and features an aluminium cylinder block with aluminium pistons with low-friction piston rings. The turbocharger is water-cooled for improved temperature regulation, and its compression ratio is higher than on other EVO diesel engines. Power is delivered to the wheels via a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

The all-wheel-drive system – which is available on the vRS 2.0 TDI 200PS DSG 4×4 model distributes power via a new, electronically controlled sixth-generation multi-plate clutch. This clutch is nearly 0.8 kg lighter than its predecessor and is more efficient thanks to the use of low-friction oil, reduced bearing preload and refined internal lubrication. The new piston pump is driven by a brushless DC electric motor which features an integrated control unit to increase the clutch’s performance as well as its lifespan.

The control electronics of the all‑wheel‑drive system react to changing driving conditions within fractions of a second and boost the driving dynamics. The system transfers part of the driving torque to the opposite wheel when the load on the inner wheel is reduced, and maintains traction.

In terms of design, the diesel-powered Octavia vRS models are identical to their petrol and iV plug-in hybrid siblings. Both hatch and estate models feature unique front and rear bumper designs that incorporate a host of black details.

These include the double-slat radiator grille, lower air diffuser and the distinctive air curtains above the front fog lights. The door mirror housings and window frames are also finished in gloss black, while the estate model is finished with black roof bars as standard.

At the rear, the hatch model adds gloss black aero flaps, diffuser and a subtle boot lid spoiler, while both models come with chrome exhaust tailpipes and bespoke vRS and iV badging as standard.

Inside, the new vRS combines sportiness with comfort and a generous quota of technology. The new multifunction three-spoke leather steering wheel is equipped with DSG paddles and new knurled wheels in a chrome design.

The heated front sports seats feature integrated headrests and are upholstered in black fabric while a black headlining further enhances the sophisticated interior ambience. The new seats, along with the steering wheel, armrests and Alcantara-padded instrument panel all bear the famous vRS logo and distinctive red stitching. Carbon optic decorative strips, LED ambient lighting and aluminium pedals complete the vRS’s interior design package.

vRS models have always showcased the latest technologies and the fourth-generation model is no exception. ŠKODA’s acclaimed Virtual Cockpit instrument panel is fitted as standard and offers an additional Sport layout.

Other technologies fitted as standard include full LED Matrix headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system), Adaptive cruise control and front and rear parking sensors with manoeuvre assist.

All Octavia vRS TDI models are available to order now with deliveries expected early next year. For more information and images, please visit. www.skodamedia.com.

Octavia vRS Hatch



2.0 TDI 200PS DSG

2.0 TDI 200PS DSG 4×4 £32,260.00

£33,745.00

Octavia vRS Estate

