Updated system and infotainment software enables over the air updates

Improvements to heating and ventilation infotainment displays

Enhanced battery management software to maximise driving range

New option pack structure introduced across the range

Enhancements feature as part of 2023 Model Year updates

For further information on ENYAQ iV visit www.skoda.co.uk

Milton Keynes, 8 August 2022 – ŠKODA is introducing a number of key specification and equipment enhancements to its award-winning ENYAQ iV range. The updates, which are part of the 2023 Model Year package, include enhancements to the infotainment system, updated battery management system and a revised set of option packages.

All new ENYAQ iV models benefit from the latest version of ŠKODA’s MEB platform software (ME3) which introduces a range of improvements and updates. These include the ability for future updates to the car’s operating software, made over the air (OTA). In addition, the new software includes an upgrade to the navigation system and head-up display along with visual improvements to the heating and ventilation infotainment screens to make the user experience even smoother. Remote Access for three years is now a standard feature on all ENYAQ iV models, having previously been an option.

Remote Access is available through the ŠKODA Connect app and will now enable the customer to view their Parking Position and vehicle status with their smartphone. This is an addition to the current app features which includes remote charging, climate control and departure planner.

The software update also delivers improvements to the ENYAQ iV’s high voltage battery management systems. The changes further reduce electrical losses from the battery to ensure that drivers can maximise their driving range.

To help buyers perfectly tailor their ENYAQ iV to their specific requirements, ŠKODA is simplifying option packages to four levels of specification. For the 2023MY model, customers will be able to choose from four packages; Clever, Plus, Advanced and Maxx, with each of the top three packs building on the one lower in the range. Customers can also fine-tune their specification with a range of single options.

Clever pack – £2,755 including VAT

(available on ENYAQ iV 60 and 80 models. Included as standard on SportLine Plus model)

Convenience basic : Keyless entry and start/stop system advanced, Wireless charging, Privacy glass and acoustic side windows, Driver alert and glasses storage compartment in front centre armrest.

: Keyless entry and start/stop system advanced, Wireless charging, Privacy glass and acoustic side windows, Driver alert and glasses storage compartment in front centre armrest. Assisted Drive Basic : Adaptive cruise control, Traffic Jam Assist, Blind Spot Detection and Crew Protect Assist.

: Adaptive cruise control, Traffic Jam Assist, Blind Spot Detection and Crew Protect Assist. Climate Basic : Heated front seats, heated front washer nozzles and tri-zone climate control.

: Heated front seats, heated front washer nozzles and tri-zone climate control. Drive Basic : 2-spoke leather heated multi-function steering wheel with paddles for recuperation level selection and Drive Mode Selection.

: 2-spoke leather heated multi-function steering wheel with paddles for recuperation level selection and Drive Mode Selection. Family Basic : manual blinds for the rear windows, electrically operated child locks and 2 x rear USB C ports (charging only).

: manual blinds for the rear windows, electrically operated child locks and 2 x rear USB C ports (charging only). Tow bar preparation

Plus package (over Clever package) – £4,830 including VAT

(available on ENYAQ iV 60 and 80 models. Included as standard on SportLine Plus model)

Convenience Plus : electrically operated tailgate with kick activation (virtual pedal) and remote access (1 year).

: electrically operated tailgate with kick activation (virtual pedal) and remote access (1 year). Light and View Basic : full LED Matrix beam headlights with variable light distribution, full LED rear lights with variable lighting functions and headlight washers.

: full LED Matrix beam headlights with variable light distribution, full LED rear lights with variable lighting functions and headlight washers. Comfort Seat Basic : electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function and power adjustable lumbar support for driver’s seat.

: electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function and power adjustable lumbar support for driver’s seat. Assisted Drive Plus: Travel Assist (Emergency Assist, Lane Assist plus with Narrow Lane Assist and Urban Evasive Steering Support).

Advanced package (over Plus package) – £6,980 including VAT

(available on ENYAQ iV 80 and SportLine Plus models)

Infotainment Plus : Head up Display.

: Head up Display. Light and View Plus : Crystal Face.

: Crystal Face. Climate Plus : heated front and rear seats and heated windscreen.

: heated front and rear seats and heated windscreen. CANTON sound system.

Maxx package (over Advanced Package) – £9,375 including VAT

(available on ENYAQ iV 80 and SportLine Plus models)

Comfort Seat Plus : electrically adjustable front seats (driver and passenger) with memory function, power adjustable lumbar support for front seats (driver and passenger) and massage function for driver’s seat.

: electrically adjustable front seats (driver and passenger) with memory function, power adjustable lumbar support for front seats (driver and passenger) and massage function for driver’s seat. Parking Plus : area view camera, intelligent Park Assist, Trained Parking.

: area view camera, intelligent Park Assist, Trained Parking. Drive Sport Plus : Dynamic Chassis Control, 3-spoke leather heated sports multi-function steering wheel with paddles for recuperation level selection, progressive steering.

: Dynamic Chassis Control, 3-spoke leather heated sports multi-function steering wheel with paddles for recuperation level selection, progressive steering. Rear side airbags

The expanded range of single options now includes a panoramic sunroof (£855 inc VAT), heat pump (£1,025 inc VAT), tow bar (£815 inc VAT), partition net screen (£170 inc VAT), and iV universal charger (£680 inc VAT).

ŠKODA has replaced the ENYAQ iV 80 SportLine and enhanced the basic specification with a new SportLine Plus trim.

The 2023MY ENYAQ iV is available to order now with prices starting from £38,480 OTR.