All-new FABIA becomes the latest ŠKODA model to be modified for the police force

FABIA’s new 1.5 TSI engine delivers 150 PS and 0-62 mph in just eight seconds

Spacious 380-litre boot can be increased to hold 1,190 litres with the rear seats down

Innovative technologies and features ensure the FABIA is also the safest car in its class

Award-winning, fourth-generation FABIA joins the KODIAQ and ENYAQ iV in the latest line-up of the brand’s emergency service vehicles

Milton Keynes, 21 March 2022: The much-loved ŠKODA FABIA has been a part of police fleets since the first generation arrived over two decades ago, and now the award-winning fourth generation is the latest to join the ranks. With a combination of bold design, enhanced connectivity, plus class-leading safety and interior space, it’s the ideal beat car for police forces across the UK, whether on city streets or country lanes.

The new FABIA – launched in the UK in March – builds on the legacy of its predecessors with a dynamic new design and a raft of advanced comfort and safety technologies. Despite its increase in size it remains a compact and easy-to-drive car, making it an ideal solution for police forces nationwide. The FABIA’s incredible ability and value are far from its only traits to appeal to emergency services customers, however.

A choice of four EVO petrol engines is available with power outputs of 80 PS to 150 PS, propelling the FABIA to 62 mph in as little as eight seconds and on to a top speed of 139mph for the range-topping Monte Carlo spec with the 1.5-litre 150 PS engine. This performance is balanced with excellent fuel consumption and improved emissions, making the FABIA efficient and economical.

The new FABIA also features the latest connectivity features and cutting-edge technology, including ŠKODA’s 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit technology, which makes its debut in the model and, alongside a 9.2-inch touchscreen, means that civilian and police drivers alike have easy access to all the information they need.

For blue light services, this includes 360-degree lighting and a full integration of the emergency services’ communication platform within the existing infotainment setup, ensuring all functionality, such as the lighting and siren, can be controlled through one accessible central platform.

Further back, the FABIA’s boot now provides 380-litres of space – the largest in its segment and expandable up to 1,190 litres with the rear seats down – allowing room for everything police officers require to perform their vital work once they arrive on scene.

The new FABIA also boasts the title of the safest car in its class, having received the full five-star rating from crash text experts EURO NCAP. In addition to its enhanced physical construction, which has resulted in an extremely high level of torsional stiffness and improved handling technology also plays a key role. All variants across the range’s four trim levels – SE Comfort, SE L, Colour Edition and Monte Carlo – come equipped as standard with LED headlights, Front Assist, and Lane Assist.

With up to nine airbags available, as well as a raft of driver assist technology including Manoeuvre Assist and Predictive Pedestrian and Cyclist Protection, the FABIA offers performance, protection and practicality to police officers in the line of duty.

Bespoke conversions for emergency services fleets can be provided through ŠKODA’s ‘one-stop shop’ service. Alongside hassle-free finance solutions, ŠKODA is able to provide fully converted vehicles to suit specific requirements, giving emergency services fleet managers the peace of mind that the conversion, breakdown recovery, servicing, maintenance and repairs are built into one convenient package.