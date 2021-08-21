New smart EQ fortwo coupé Racing Green Edition available from £25,495 OTR (incl. PiCG grant)

Features exclusive Racing Green Metallic paint and hand-stitched Nappa leather BRABUS interior

On sale now for a limited time only

The new smart EQ fortwo coupé Racing Green Edition is now available to order from £25,495 OTR (incl. PiCG grant), with exclusive exterior features and a hand-finished BRABUS-trimmed interior.

Exterior highlights for the Racing Green Edition include LED headlights, 16-inch BRABUS Monoblock XI black alloy wheels with Silver undercut, a panoramic glass roof and exclusive Racing Green Metallic paint.

Inside, there are BRABUS Tailor Made hand-stitched leather seats finished in Cognac Nappa leather with diamond stitching on the seatbacks and bases, plus a Racing Green top stitch.

The dashboard and door centre panels are also finished off in Cognac Nappa leather with Racing Green top stitching, as is the three-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel, which gets Racing Green double stitching.

Other interior highlights include aluminium BRABUS sports pedals and handbrake lever, a BRABUS gear stick and aluminium BRABUS door sills. There is also a carbon fibre-look trim for the centre console surrounding the eight-inch touchscreen smart Connect media system, which includes Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®.

The smart EQ features an 82 hp electric motor powering the rear wheels via a single-speed gearbox. All models have a range of around 70 miles, while maximum speed is electronically limited to 81 mph.

The 96-cell lithium-ion battery is coupled with a – now standard – 22 kW on-board charger, meaning that charging can take less than 40 minutes (from 10 to 80% charge) using a rapid charger, and can be charged in less than six hours using a home wall box.

The smart EQ fortwo coupé Racing Green Edition is available from £25,495 OTR including the £2,500 government Plug-in Car Grant.

For more information on the smart range, or to find a local retailer, please visit: uk.smart.com.