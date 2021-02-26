Smart motorways have been touted as the future of traffic management and road safety. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has lauded the technology and insists they’re the way forward, despite criticism from members of the public. The premise of smart motorways is sound. Computer systems monitor sections of the road and deploy different traffic management strategies depending on the situation. As noted by the RAC, there are three schemes:

All Lane Running – All lanes on a particular section of motorway are in operation. There is no hard shoulder to maximise traffic flow.

– All lanes on a particular section of motorway are in operation. There is no hard shoulder to maximise traffic flow. Dynamic Hard Shoulder – This is where the hard shoulder can be brought into use as an extra lane during busy periods to ease congestion.

– This is where the hard shoulder can be brought into use as an extra lane during busy periods to ease congestion. Controlled Motorway – This scheme implements variable speed limits on a section of motorway to control the flow of traffic.

Accidents Need to Be Avoided. But How?

In theory, these strategies have the potential to reduce congestion and accidents. According to government statistics, there were 1,752 reported road deaths in 2019. Add to these 25,495 serious injuries and 153,158 casualties of all severities, and it's clear new measures to protect drivers are necessary.

Therefore, from all angles, it's clear that accidents are a problem and that's what smart motorways are aimed at reducing. However, according to some, they're actually making the problem worse.

The Smart Way to Tackle Traffic?

An article published by Wigan Today in February 2021 quotes former independent councillor for Bryn, Dan Hodgkinson. He believes smart motorways are more dangerous than what they’re replacing. For him, the issue of hard shoulders and their changing status is a problem. This sentiment is echoed by a report from The Telegraph. This article notes that there were 14 deaths on the hard shoulder in 2019, the year smart motorways were first rolled out. In 2018, there were 11 deaths from hard shoulder accidents.

So, while there is a need to improve road safety from all angles, smart motorways in their current form may not be the answer. Grant Shapps has admitted the system needs to improve. As well as new mitigation measures, a campaign to explain how smart motorways work is also being touted. This combination of extra safety measures and increased awareness may help. However, there are those that still believe the new system isn’t fit for purpose. Technology always finds a way to make aspects of our lives better. The challenge now is to ensure it works for drivers and that smart motorways really do offer a more intelligent way to manage Britain’s roads.