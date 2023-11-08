Snagging Survey: What it is and Why You Need One

Newly built homes are often littered with minor issues that, if not attended to, can turn into big problems. Ignoring these seemingly minor issues and problems, initially easy to repair, can become major homeowner issues if left to their own devices. Not to mention the extraordinary costs involved if left unattended for too long.

Getting a certified snagging list done by professionals is the best way for you to save money in the long run and get your new home up to standard. These repairs are usually easy to do and cost-effective, while at the same time, they are a great preventative measure to possible problems in the future.

Why is Snagging so Important?

It is crucial to know what you are getting yourself into when you decide to buy a new home for either your family, the purposes of investing, or even to earn a little extra income through rentals. Knowing what you are buying is as important as knowing what you are buying for.

Having a snag list done is going to show you the shortcomings of your potential investment and allow you the opportunity to get these small problems fixed and rectified before you have to spend more money than is necessary to fix old and existing property problems.

Types of Snagging Services Offered

Snagging services are offered and done for a number of reasons on a variety of property types and are all done with the interests of completeness, clarity, peace of mind, and transparency.

Pre-Purchase Building Inspection

Experts and qualified professionals are tasked with carrying out this inspection, informing the possible new owner of any issues and faults that the building may be hiding.

New Building Snag List

New building snagging helps to identify the small defects and problems that exist after the building has been erected and completed. These could be small scratches on surfaces or windows, leaking taps, or even a missing hinge on a door. These inspections make sure that, once completed and signed off, absolutely everything is in perfect working order.

Rental Property Inspection

An evaluation on both the inside and the outside of the property is done to ensure that new tenants moving in are duly informed of any problems that they may encounter, all the while informing the owner of the repairs that need to be made. The main reason for this is so that conflict and arguments are avoided regarding matters that have been identified for rectification.

Commercial Buildings

When spending a great deal of money on a commercial property, you deserve to know whether what you are getting is of high quality or not. And that is what you are going to learn through a snagging survey.

Having your property professionally inspected is a surefire way to make sure that you are getting exactly what you are paying for. That is why it is recommended that a snagging survey be part and parcel of your purchase. Saving you time and money and possibly a whole heap of unnecessary frustration.