An outstanding primary school in Hebburn has won a highly acclaimed national accolade beating thousands of other schools from across the UK.

St Aloysius Catholic Infant and Junior School has been crowned Primary School of the Year at the 2021 Times Educational Supplement (TES) Awards.

The school, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, was commended for its exceptional learning and development provision where children and their families are put at the heart of the teaching approach.

Chief Executive at The Chartered College of Teaching, Dame Alison Peacock, who judged this year’s awards, said: “I’m impressed by the joyful warmth of St Aloysius Primary. It is clear that this is a school where anything feels possible and where the highest standards across an incredibly broad curriculum offer are achieved.

“Great care goes into ensuring that the wider community is involved with the school in a wide variety of ways. Uplifting, purposeful and meaningful, it’s a great place to learn and play.”

The school prioritises helping parents and children to learn together to encourage stronger family bonds, better home lives and greater achievements both academically and socially. St Aloysius sits at the heart of the local community, providing a wide range of after school activities from skipping and sewing to cello playing and coding club – further strengthening the relationship between home and school to ensure every child is given the opportunities to reach their potential.

Kathryn Fenwick, Acting Head Teacher at St Aloysius, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be named TES Primary School of the Year 2021.

“To win such a prestigious national award is a fantastic achievement and shows how St Aloysius continues to be an incredible place to work and learn.

“As the judges commented, our school is a place of joyful warmth, where anything certainly does feel possible! This is an award for the whole of Hebburn and we hope it will be celebrated by our entire community.

“Thank you to our wonderful pupils, staff and families who, even during the challenges of the past year, have continued to amaze me each day with their positivity, hard work and kindness.”

The annual TES awards recognise the achievements of schools across the UK and their teachers, support staff and pupils.

Brendan Tapping, CEO of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, said: “This award is hugely deserved and everyone who plays a part in making St Aloysius great – our staff, our children, their families and the wider local community – should feel very proud of their achievements.

“As a trust, we focus on creating better schools, better communities and better futures in Christ.

“Winning this award symbolises just how hard our schools are working, and how dedicated they are, in making this a reality.”

To see the full list of award categories and winners, visit: https://www.tesfeawards.co.uk/

For more information about St Aloysius Catholic Infant and Junior School, visit: https://st-aloysius.co.uk/