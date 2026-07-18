Specialist associate solicitor rejoins Muckle’s leading employment team

Multidisciplinary law firm, Muckle LLP, was delighted to welcome legal expert Roland Fairlamb back to its growing employment team.

Roland qualified as a solicitor in 2016. With a decade of expertise in employment law, Roland has advised businesses and individuals across all aspects of employment. He has extensive experience in a range of contentious and non-contentious matters, including tribunal claims and workplace policies, restructuring, and corporate transactions.

Drawn back to the firm’s forward-thinking, proactive approach and focus on purpose-led work, Roland decided to rejoin the employment team, which has been consistently ranked top-tier by Legal 500.

As Roland is rejoining Muckle as an associate solicitor, he’ll be contributing to the team’s ongoing expansion and success, with a heightened focus on supporting the team’s junior members and training the next generation of legal talent.

Roland said, “I’m thrilled to be rejoining Muckle and feel privileged to be able to reconnect with my former clients and colleagues. With the experience and skills I’ve gained in a specialist employment law environment, I’m hoping to bring a fresh set of eyes to the team.”

“Employment is a very varied area of law that is fast-changing, especially with the introduction of changes under the Employment Rights Act and I’m really looking forward to advising on a range of matters whilst supporting the growth of the team.”

He first joined Muckle’s employment team in 2018 as a solicitor and left in 2024 to practice at a specialist employment firm. After two years away, Roland was drawn back to Muckle due to the firm’s commitment to its people and clients as well as its deep ties in the community, including the many charitable causes it supports.

Roland is also passionate about the firm’s focus on collaboration and the chance to work with various teams, as well as its commitment to delivering excellent client service across the board.

“Muckle’s focus on giving back to not only charities, but the wider community, in a meaningful way, is something that should make the firm really proud and it’s one of the reasons I was pulled back.”

“Muckle isn’t afraid to stay ahead of the curve and do things differently, from its B Corp certification and mission to use business as a force for good, to creating new pathways into law with the North East Solicitor Apprentice Scheme, it’s always been an exciting, forward-thinking firm to work at.”

Chris Maddock partner and head of employment, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Roland back to the team. He brings a wealth of experience, and it’s great that he is building on excellent existing relationships with our clients and the wider team.

“It’s fantastic to see that Muckle’s culture and unwavering focus on people and community bring talented legal professionals like Roland back to the firm. We’re happy to see that Roland is also keen to further the growth of the team and is looking forward to supporting junior members of the team with a range of employment matters. We have no doubt that he will thrive in his new role as associate solicitor.”