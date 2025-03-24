Specialist Healthcare Business Invests in New Dementia Nursing Service to Enhance Patient Care 

North-East based specialist neurological centre, Chase Park, has invested half a million pounds in a new state-of-the-art dementia nursing care facility and is upgrading the rest of the site.

The new 12-bed dementia unit provides a safe, homely environment with holistic, person-centred care carried out by a specialist dementia-trained team. Based in the heart of Whickham, Gateshead, Chase Park is currently accepting new residents.

Providing families with much-needed peace of mind, residents will benefit from spacious, private accommodation designed to feel like home, each with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in showers for comfort and dignity. With a dedicated multi-disciplinary team, including GPs, providing specialist 24-hour care, residents receive expert support tailored to their needs and the high staff-to-resident ratio ensures personalised care, helping to maintain independence and enhance quality of life.

The spaces have been thoughtfully designed to ease dementia symptoms and enhance well-being, featuring simple layouts and memory-friendly colour schemes to promote familiarity and independence. Light-controlled areas have been installed to help manage sundowning and comfortable lounges to encourage social interaction. Residents can also enjoy the tranquil gardens, on-site gym, coffee shop, and hydrotherapy pool.

Speaking on Chase Park’s new dementia nursing service, Director Dr Niraj said:

“I am thrilled to open our new dementia facility. With an aging population across the UK, we have seen the need for dementia services increase year on year. The team here at Chase Park have the knowledge, passion and facilities to provide residents with the best care possible.

“Our continuous investment into facilities and service offering demonstrates our commitment to providing the best care within the North-East. We strive to give loved ones assurance that their family and friends are in safe hands.

“As well as creating more job opportunities in the local area, we have always been committed to working with local contractors and suppliers and are grateful to their fantastic work in developing the unit and their ongoing contribution to our growth plans.”

Registered Manager, Jude Goode said:

“Our dementia service has been developed with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring our residents feel safe, supported, and at home whilst in our care.

“We have incorporated thoughtful design elements to support memory and wellbeing such as simple layouts, colour schemes, personalised doors, lighting and spacious private accommodation. Coupled with the specialist and compassionate care of our team, our facilities ensure that residents live comfortably and with dignity in a place they can truly call home.”

With ongoing investment, including a further refurbishment of their neuro centre, Chase Park cements their expansive and specialist neurological rehabilitation and dementia nursing offering within the North-East region.

For more information, please visit www.chasepark.co.uk.