Halloween is a time when people love to indulge in the spooky and supernatural. If you are in the North East of England, you are in luck as the region is known for its eerie tales and haunted locations. From haunted castles to chilling ghost walks, here is a list of spooky Halloween trails to follow in the North East of England.

1. Durham Castle – Begin your spooky adventure by visiting Durham Castle, an imposing fortress with a haunted past. Take a guided night tour, where you will explore dark corridors, ancient chambers, and hear hair-raising stories of ghostly sightings. Keep an eye out for the “Pink Lady,” a spectral figure that is said to wander the grounds.

2. Whitby Abbey – Head to the coastal town of Whitby and visit the iconic Whitby Abbey. Perched on a cliff, this dramatic ruin is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who fell to her death from the abbey’s tower. Take a guided twilight tour to experience the eerie atmosphere and discover the abbey’s haunting history.

3. Newcastle Ghost Walk – Join a guided ghost walk in Newcastle upon Tyne, a city known for its paranormal activity. Led by a knowledgeable guide, you will wander through the city’s historic streets, alleys, and hidden corners, all while hearing spine-chilling tales of apparitions, poltergeists, and dark legends. This ghost walk is not for the faint-hearted!

4. Chillingham Castle – Prepare to be spooked at Chillingham Castle, known as one of the most haunted castles in England. Take a guided tour of this medieval fortress and hear terrifying stories of its resident ghosts, including the “Blue Boy” and the “Lady in the White Pantry.” Keep an eye out for unexplained phenomena as you explore its chilling halls and dungeons.

5. Alnwick Castle – Discover the supernatural side of Alnwick Castle, famous for being a filming location for the Harry Potter movies. Join a ghost tour where you will delve into the castle’s haunted history, including the story of the “White Lady” who roams the castle’s corridors, and the mysterious figure that haunts the library. Brace yourself for a night of spine-tingling tales.

6. Kielder Forest – Venture into the eerie Kielder Forest, one of England’s largest and most remote forests. Legend has it that this forest is home to a variety of supernatural creatures, including the “Kielder Imp” and the “Ginger Ghost.” Explore its dark pathways and towering trees, keeping an eye out for any spooky encounters.

7. Beamish Museum Ghost Walk – Step back in time at Beamish Museum and take part in their ghost walk experience. Led by a Victorian-themed guide, you will stroll through the museum’s historic streets, listening to haunting stories and visiting locations where paranormal activity has been reported. This unique ghost tour combines history and spookiness in a truly immersive way.

These are just a few of the spooky Halloween trails to follow in the North East of England. Whether you are a believer in the supernatural or simply enjoy a good scare, these haunted locations and ghost walks are sure to give you a fright-filled Halloween experience you won’t forget.