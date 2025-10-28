SPOOKY SING-A-LONG WILL MAKE THE NIGHT A SCREAM AT ST. JAMES’ STACK

A POPULAR event will take a scary twist, as part of a packed programme of frights and delights at St. James’ STACK.

Newcastle’s much-loved container village is preparing to celebrate Halloween in real style, with themed entertainment and a bone-rattling dance off between the wearers of the two best costumes.

And it’s all part of an October 31 Kroud Karaoke special, where visitors will be able to sing their hearts out, to the scariest anthems around.

STACK has resurrected its Halloween spectacular for the first time in three years, last held at the Pilgrim Street venue before it closed.

But now the event has risen from the grave – and set to entertain a whole host of new guests who will be able to enjoy the most frightening night of the year in a memorable way.

St James’ STACK will be decorated with spooky décor with the promise of “tricks, treats and terrifying surprises” throughout the night.

“Kroud Karaoke is always one of our most popular events and the fact that this time round it’s getting a Halloween twist will make it a night to remember,” said Alex Schrouder of Kroud Karaoke.

The event is free to attend, with people encouraged to turn up in scary fancy dress.

It begins at 7.30pm, which will be followed by a DJ from 9.15pm to closing.

Hungry horrors will also be able to enjoy STACK’s extensive range of street food including Bao Down which offers bao buns, gyozas and fried, Greek favourites from Acropolis, Davey’s Mexicano and Holy Duck.

Also on offer are freshly made pizzas from Zza Pizzeria, barbequed meats from Texas Smoker, Asian street food from Tip Top, and grilled cheese sandwiches from Melt.

Full details of all the events taking place at St. James’ STACK are available at www.stjamesstack.com