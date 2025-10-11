Sportage leads the way for Kia in record September

Sportage leads September with 9,455 units registered

Kia the number two brand for the month, its highest ever position

Year-to-date, Kia remains the UK’s third most popular brand

Best September ever recorded for Kia UK, second best Q3, with 18,167 total sales throughout the month

EV3 reaches 10,000 total registrations

EV6 reaches 20,000 lifetime registrations

Kia UK is proud to announce an exceptional sales performance in September 2025, with 18,167 units registered, marking the company’s most successful September ever and securing its highest year-to-date position.

The brand continues to reinforce its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, achieving a series of milestones across its model range.

Continued Sportage dominance

Central to Kia UK’s outstanding results is the continued dominance of the Kia Sportage, which firmly established itself as the number one vehicle in the UK with 9,455 units registered in September. The Sportage was the best-selling car across the country in the month, an achievement that follows its consistent popularity and positions it as the second best-selling car year-to-date so far in 2025.

This accomplishment highlights the enduring appeal and trust that UK motorists place in the Sportage, renowned for its design, technology, and reliability. The result also arrives just as Kia introduces the new Sportage that further builds on its winning formula.

Steady brand performance

September 2025 stands out as a landmark month for Kia UK, with the highest-ever registrations recorded for this period. This achievement also places Kia UK at its greatest year-to-date standing by the close of September, with 93,309 units registered. The brand’s impressive momentum was further underscored by becoming the second best-selling car brand in the UK for September (third year-to-date), reflecting strong demand and the growing appeal of Kia’s diverse and innovative range. Kia remains the UK’s third best-selling car brand so far in 2025.

The third quarter of 2025 was the second largest Q3 on record for Kia UK, following the outstanding results seen in 2024. These figures underscore the company’s ongoing success and resilience in a dynamic automotive market.

Globally, Kia sales reached 268,238 units in September 2025, a 7.3% increase year-on-year, cementing Kia’s highest-ever Q3 sales, with 784,988 units sold from July to September.

EV3 and EV6 electric milestones

Kia UK’s leadership in electrification is further demonstrated by significant milestones within its award-winning EV line-up. The Kia EV3 – both the 2025 UK Car of the Year and 2025 World Car of the Year – reached the 10,000 total registrations milestone by the end of September.

Meanwhile, the highly acclaimed EV6 celebrated a remarkable 20,000 lifetime registrations in the UK, reinforcing Kia’s position at the forefront of the electric movement and sustainable mobility solutions. The model marked Kia’s first fully electric car to be launched after its comprehensive rebrand in 2021, setting new EV benchmarks, including for example 800V charging, while a refreshed model was launched in 2024 ushering in a larger battery capacity offering more range.

More to come

As Kia enters the year’s fourth quarter, the brand is launching several new and fully electric models reinforcing its already strong and popular line-up. These include the fully electric EV4, EV4 Fastback, EV5, and PV5, while the new Stonic and K4 models continue to add to the brand’s broad appeal.