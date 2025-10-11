BMW Group posts third-quarter sales growth

BMW Group deliveries up +8.8% in third quarter

Electrified vehicle sales continue to rise

Strong growth for MINI brand

Jochen Goller: “BMW Group reports slight sales increase for YTD September”

The BMW Group maintained its growth trajectory in the third quarter, with customer deliveries rising by +8.8%. This also reflects the positive impact of the base effect from a weaker prior-year quarter. From January to September 2025, the BMW Group delivered a total of around 1.8 million BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers, achieving slight sales growth of +2.4%. During the same period, the company increased sales of fully-electric vehicles by +10.0% to 323,447 units. Between January and September, the BMW Group delivered a total of 470,313 electrified vehicles (BEV and PHEV) to customers (+15.0%).

“The BMW Group reported a slight sales increase for the year to the end of September. The strong sales performance in Europe and the Americas, as well as for the MINI brand, is particularly encouraging. Demand for our wide range of electrified vehicles also remains strong,” said Jochen Goller, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales.

The BMW brand sold 514,620 vehicles in the third quarter (+ 5.7%). In the year to the end of September, sales were in line with the previous year (+0.1%), with a total of 1,585,580 units delivered to customers, including 395,998 electrified vehicles (+4.5%). The brand continued to increase sales across all regions outside of China, achieving particularly strong growth in the Europe and Americas regions, while the targeted sales increase in the Chinese market did not materialize as expected. BMW plug-in hybrids are in high demand. As a result, the brand increased its global deliveries of vehicles with this drive technology by +30.2% compared to the previous year.

Between January and September, BMW M GmbH delivered 158.182 units to customers, up +7.9% year-on-year. Following its most successful half-year ever, BMW M GmbH reported another strong third quarter, with sales rising 11,0% to 52,220 units.

The MINI brand remained on track for growth with the New MINI Family: In the third quarter, the brand delivered 72,376 units – an increase of +37.5%. From January to September, 206,214 vehicles were sold worldwide (+23.7%). During this period, MINI reported growth across all sales regions.

In the YTD September, the Rolls-Royce brand delivered 4,100 motor cars to customers – +3.3% more than during the same period of last year. In the first nine months of the year, BMW Motorrad delivered a total of 159,156 motorcycles and scooters to customers (-2.6%). In the third quarter, BMW Motorrad increased its deliveries to 53,247 units, a rise of +5.7%.

BMW Group sales in Q3/YTD September 2025 at a glance

3rd Quarter 2025 Compared with previous year % YTD September 2025 Compared with previous year % BMW Group Automotive 588,300 +8.8% 1,795,894 +2.4% BMW 514,620 +5.7% 1,585,580 +0.1% – BMW M GmbH 52,220 +11.0% 158,182 +7.9% MINI 72,376 +37.5% 206,214 +23.7% BMW Group electrified1 151,282 +8.0% 470,313 +15.0% BMW Group BEV 102,864 -0.6% 323,447 +10.0% Rolls-Royce 1,304 +13.3% 4,100 +3.3% BMW Motorrad 53,247 +5.7% 159,156 -2.6%

1BEVs and PHEVs

BMW & MINI sales in the regions/markets



3rd Quarter 2025 Compared with previous year % YTD September 2025 Compared with previous year % Europe 239,620 +9.3% 737,641 +8.6% Germany2 72,939 +12.3% 208,218 +6.5% Asia 206,156 +0.0% 644,429 -7.9% China 147,121 -0.4% 464,971 -11.2% Americas 125,944 +24.4% 363,101 +9.8% USA 104,163 +24.9% 297,247 +9.5%

2Provisional registration figures

The delivery figures reported in this press release are provisional and may change up until the BMW Group Report 2025 is published. Notes on how delivery figures are prepared can be found in the BMW Group Report 2024 on p. 427.

