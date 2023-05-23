Sporty compact SUV with numerous innovations: the new Mercedes-Benz GLA

New front and rear design

LED High Performance headlights, comfort seats in ARTICO/fabric, leather steering wheel and 10.25-inch media display as standard

New MBUX generation and upgraded Driving Assistance package

Electrified drivetrains and further developed hybrid powertrain

Stuttgart. Mercedes-Benz is significantly upgrading the compact GLA SUV with numerous innovations and more extensive standard equipment. The new radiator grille with vertical louvres and horizontal fin enhances the powerful character. In addition, the bonnet with discreetly suggested power domes underlines the self-confident appearance. The redesigned front bumper with visual underride protection points to the GLA’s off‑road genes.

Added to this is the modernised light signature in the standard LED High Performance front headlights and the LED rear lights. Mercedes-Benz is expanding the range of options with the new Spectral Blue paint colour and four additional wheel designs. In the basic trim, the new GLA stands on 17-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels in high-gloss black with high-gloss turned surfaces. Optional 18- to 20-inch wheels are also available.

The free-standing double screen is one of the highlights of the significantly upgraded interior. It now includes a 7-inch and a 10.25-inch display as standard for the instrument cluster and multimedia screen respectively. Two 10.25-inch wide-screen displays are optionally available. They offer a holistic high-tech experience and enhance the open-plan architecture. The steering wheel of the current generation is upholstered in leather as standard; ARTICO imitation leather is available as an alternative. For the first time, a heated steering wheel rim is also available for the AMG Line.

Simplified offer logic with extensive standard equipment

The new GLA is equipped with comfort seats as standard. They are upholstered in ARTICO man-made leather and three-dimensionally embossed fabric in black. They are also optionally available in the trendy sagegrey colour. The Progressive equipment variant offers three interior colours: black, macchiato beige and sagegrey. In the AMG Line, the standard seat cover in ARTICO man-made leather/microfibre MICROCUT is now also available in bahia brown. A total of four upholstery colours are available in the AMG Line: black, bahia brown, sagegrey and the new shade red pepper combined with black. The fabric covering of the comfort seat is made of 100% recycled materials. In the case of the ARTICO/MICROCUT seat cover, this proportion is 65% in the seat mirror and 85% in the bottom fabric.

Mercedes-Benz has significantly upgraded the standard equipment of the GLA and tailored the offer logic even more precisely to specific customer wishes. For example, in addition to the leather steering wheel and LED front headlights, the basic equipment already includes Highbeam Assist, a backup camera and the USB package. From the Progressive equipment variant onwards, customers also receive the Parking Package and the Mirror Package. Further functional equipment is bundled into packages based on real customer behaviour. In terms of design features such as colours, upholstery, trim and wheels, those interested can configure the vehicles individually.

Latest MBUX generation with intuitive operation and adaptive software

The GLA now also features the latest generation of MBUX – with newly designed display styles: while “Classic” provides all relevant driver information, “Sporty” impresses with the dynamic rev counter. “Discreet” reduces the displays to the essential content. In combination with the three Navigation, Assistance and Services modes plus the 10 colour worlds of Ambient Light, there are numerous individualisation options. All previous functions such as Media, Phone, Vehicle etc. are still available. They can be conveniently operated via the touchscreen or the finger pads on the steering wheel.

The revision of the telematics system focused on a new design and improved performance. A new feature is the ability to connect wirelessly with smartphones via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto Wireless. For further connectivity, the GLA now has an additional USB-C port and increased USB charging power. All USB ports are now illuminated.

By activating online services in the Mercedes me app[1], the intelligent voice assistant becomes even more capable of dialogue and learning. The system gets to know the driver and remembers their typical settings or routes. At the appropriate moment, it suggests personalised infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions – precisely tailored to the respective driving situation. The driver can, of course, reject this suggestion with the “Do not suggest now” function, or permanently delete it with “Do not suggest again”. The vehicle will remember these wishes. Certain actions can be triggered even without saying “Hey Mercedes”. In addition, the voice assistant can explain vehicle functions. The audio “Tourguide” adds an exciting feature to the travel information as part of the “MBUX Voice Assistant” from Mercedes me – initially exclusively in Germany. When the “Hey Mercedes, start Tourguide” voice command is given, MBUX reads out interesting facts about places of interest along the route. The system responds to the approximately 3,400 brown signs along German motorways.

The optional Burmester® surround sound system, in conjunction with the latest MBUX generation, now features the immersive Dolby Atmos audio experience, which gives music more space, clarity and depth. In addition, Dolby Atmos adapts to any playback environment, meaning fans can listen to music with unparalleled clarity that matches the artist’s original vision from the studio.